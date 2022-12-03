Mumbai: 13 Women Rescued During Raid at Orchestra Bar, 23 Arrested

At least 23 people were arrested and 13 women rescued during a raid at an illegal orchestra bar in Worli area of central Mumbai on Saturday, police said.

The police’s social services branch conducted a raid at the establishment in the early hours of the day, an official said.

As many as 13 women were rescued and cash to the tune of Rs 1.7 lakh, a laptop and other materials were seized from the place, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dancing in hotels, restaurants and bar rooms and protection of the dignity of the women (working in them) Act 2016, has been registered against 26 people, of which 23 have been arrested, the official added.

