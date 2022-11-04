Mumbai: 132-year-old Tunnel Discovered Under JJ Hospital, Archaeological Dept to Submit Detailed Report

A 132-year-old tunnel was discovered at the government-run JJ hospital in Mumbai, an official said. The foundation stone of the 200-meter-long tunnel mentions the year 1890.

Resident medical officer (RMO), Dr. Arun Rathod found a hole on a wall of the medical college and discovered the tunnel when he went to the basement. He alerted the authorities.

The building under which the tunnel was discovered was once used as a medical ward to treat women and children. It was converted into a nursing college and is located in the hospital premises.

“We inspected the nursing college building after complaint of water leakage. PWD engineers and security guards surveyed the building and found 1890 mentioned on the foundation stone,” the official was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Some staffers told us there may be a basement, after which we carried out further inspection and discovered the tunnel,” he said.

The foundation stone of Grant Medical College was laid on March 30, 1843 and it was opened in 1845 admitting the first batch of eight students, according to a report by The Indian Express. Later, Sir Jamshetjee Jejeebhoy donated Rs one lakh for the establishment of a hospital and the foundation stone of Sir J J Hospital was laid on Jan 3, 1843.

The Archaeological Department of the hospital will prepare a comprehensive report on the discovery and submit it to the local administration, according to a report by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest India News here