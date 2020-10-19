News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Mumbai: 2 Electrocuted, 5 Injured During Water Pipeline Repair

Two labourers were electrocuted and five sustained injuries on Monday while repairing a water pipeline in Mumbai's Suman Nagar area, a civic official said. The incident happened at around 8am at a BMC water supply department pipeline behind the Kurla East traffic police post, he said.

“All seven were rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital nearby where doctors declared two of them dead on arrival. The other five are in stable condition,” the official informed. Further details were awaited from the spot, he added.

  First Published: October 19, 2020, 14:51 IST
