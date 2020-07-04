Mumbai 2-km Radius Rule: Cops Allow Travel 'Closer to Home'

Mumbai police on Saturday tweaked its 2-kilometre radius diktat imposed to curb needless travel during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and allowed people to move around in the nearby neighbourhood.

In a tweet, the police said people were "permitted shopping closer to home (5am-9pm)" and asked them not to forget IDs and other documents while travelling for work.

It also said night curfew was in force between 9pm to 5am with exemptions only for essential travel, including for medical and travel purposes.

The instruction to not travel beyond 2 kilometres during the lockdown was issued by police on Sunday, while prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC were imposed on Wednesday.