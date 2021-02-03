Mumbai 24x7 Nightlife to Resume Soon After Covid-19 Pandemic is Over: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray said the Mumbai 24x7 nightlife will begin soon after the covid-19 pandemic is over, adding that a host of projects aimed towards boosting the hospitality and its Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) initiatives in the state.

The minister made the announcement at an event attended by the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) and the Hotel Association of India (HAI).

Earlier this evening, the hospitality sector of Maharashtra and its various associations met with the Dept of Tourism to appreciate the department’s work for the industry. We are working together to ensure Maharashtra Tourism & Hospitality tops the charts! pic.twitter.com/NA9IxIAYCr — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 2, 2021

Mumbai's nightlife policy, said to be the brainchild of Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, came into force early last year, offering an opportunity to people to shop, dine and explore round-the-clock. Under the policy, malls, multiplexes and shops in Mumbai were allowed to function day and night.

Industry leader, Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, Vice President, FHRAI commended Thackeray for encouraging enterprise in hospitality sector and called the state government's announcement of reduction of licences, according industry status to hospitality the biggest win for the sector.

"We thank Aaditya Thackeray for granting industry status for reduction of licenses from 70 to 10. With progressive and industry-friendly policies, Maharashtra leads in tourism friendly policies, Maharashtra leads in tourism efforts and sets the benchmark for other states to follow," Kohli was quoted as saying by TOI.

Thackeray also announced plans to set up a vintage car museum and aquarium to attract tourists. “People go to Nariman Point or Worli Sea Face now to view vintage cars. So a new museum will attract them. We also plan to create an aquarium in Worli as well as start heritage walks in the city. The BMC headquarters tour has already started, and we are also requesting the Bombay high court to allow us to tour on weekends,” Hindustan Times quoted him saying.