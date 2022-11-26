Mumbai 26/11 Terror Attacks 14th Anniversary: Top Leaders Pay Tribute to Victims, Call For Justice

Fourteen years since the brutal 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, the country mourns the loss of the victims of terror. Top leaders today paid their tributes to those who lost their lives and remembered the sacrifices made by some to save lives.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted calling for justice. “Terrorism threatens humanity. Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Terrorism threatens humanity.Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world. pic.twitter.com/eAQsVQOWFe — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 26, 2022

The US Embassy in India tweeted to honor the ‘memory of those we have lost, and the courage displayed by Mumbaikars.’

On the 14th anniversary of Mumbai terrorist attacks, we honor the memory of those we have lost, and the courage displayed by Mumbaikars. The U.S. stands united with India in our commitment to combat terrorism and avert future attacks across the world. pic.twitter.com/AT2QmXZp96— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) November 26, 2022

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the 26/11 terror attack was “a wound that will never heal," and his government was committed to ensure that such an incident never takes place again. There were intelligence inputs but the then government could not act on it to prevent the attack, said the BJP leader who is also the state’s home minister.

We pay our humble tributes to the martyrs and victims of the ghastly Mumbai terror attacks of 26th November, 2008.India has always stood strongly against terrorism & we pledge to continue to fight against all forms of terror. pic.twitter.com/wIRUuPxQJA— Congress (@INCIndia) November 25, 2022

26/11 is marked as a dark day in India’s history as a series of terrorist attacks, lasting four days, hit Mumbai in November 2008. Saturday marks 14 years to the day 12 coordinated shootings and bombings took place in iconic locations across the city, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Oberoi Trident and Taj Palace and Tower among others.

India has said its efforts to sanction perpetrators and facilitators of 26/11 had been blocked in the past for “political reasons” that enabled them to organise further cross-border assaults against the country, an apparent reference to China’s repeated moves to block New Delhi’s efforts to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorists at the UN.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, said terrorism continued to pose a “grave threat" to international peace and security, as ISIS and al-Qaeda affiliated and inspired groups, particularly in Asia and Africa, continue to operate and target civilians and security forces.

Read all the Latest India News here