Mumbai: 3 Flyers Held in 3 Days for 'Unruly Conduct'

Three flyers were arrested in three days this week in separate incidents of unruly behaviour while flying into Mumbai. These come in the wake of action taken against Air India by the Director General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) over the urination incident on an Air India flight.

As per a Times of India report, the latest case was registered on Tuesday where a person identified as Pranav Raut was arrested under Section 336 of IPC (act endangering life or safety) and under the Aircraft Act 1937 after he allegedly opened the emergency exit door cover on Nagpur-Mumbai IndiGo flight (6-E 5274) before landing at Mumbai airport.

A day before that, Jayraj Selvaraj from Chennai was held for creating a ruckus with a co-flyer on board Akasa Air. On Sunday, a drunk Mumbai businessman was held for abusing staff while flying back from Chennai by IndiGo, as per the report.

Mumbai police officers said that airline crew have been prompt in registering complaints if a passenger does not adhere to airplane safety guidelines or is unruly since Air India was pulled up, the report said.

Pranav Raut was handed over to the police on Tuesday after a cabin crew member on the IndiGo flight from Nagpur noticed that Raut, in seat 18B, was trying to close the emergency door cover. He failed to give a proper explanation for his action. “As it is a bailable offence, Raut was arrested by airport police and later released on bail," said deputy commisioner of police (zone VIII) Gedam Dikshit, as per the report.

The day before that, Jayraj Selvaraj from Chennai was held for creating a ruckus with a co-flyer on board an Akasa Air flight from Chennai and for refusing to abide by instructions. Airport police said that he was arrested for disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant and under the Aircraft Act. “Selvaraj had an argument and abused a co-flyer over a petty issue. Despite repeated warnings given by the cabin crew, he did not abide by the safety rules when the flight took off from Chennai at around 10.30 am," the police said, as per Times of India.

In the complaint, in-flight manager N T Dousal (30) said, “Selvaraj continued his argument after he stepped out of the toilet and stared at the co-flyer. He got seated after other flyers warned him and asked him to be seated. He did not abide by my instructions despite repeated warnings." He was arrested and was later released on bail.

The first case of the year was registered a day before, on January 22, after a Mumbai businessman, Darshan Parekh (35), who was allegedly drunk, was arrested for creating a ruckus with the crew and for alleged abuse when he was on board a Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo flight.

