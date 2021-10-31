CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#T20WorldCup#BiggBoss15#Coronavirus#Bollywood#PuneethRajkumar
Home » News » India » Mumbai: 3-year-old Boy, Four Others Injured in Elevator Collapse in Byculla
1-MIN READ

Mumbai: 3-year-old Boy, Four Others Injured in Elevator Collapse in Byculla

The injured persons have been admitted in JJ Hospital and their condition is stable ( PTI)

The injured persons have been admitted in JJ Hospital and their condition is stable ( PTI)

The incident took place late Saturday night in a ground plus 18 storey Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building located on JJ Marg

Five people, including a 3-year-old boy, were injured in an elevator collapse in a building in Byculla in south Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday. The incident took place late Saturday night in a ground plus 18 storey Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building located on JJ Marg, he said.

“Residents immediately informed fire brigade and police. The injured persons, identified as Huma Khan, (24), Arsha Khan (7), Sohan Kadri, (3), Neelofer Rizwan Shaikh (36) and Shahin Khan (45), have been admitted in JJ Hospital and their condition is stable," he added.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:October 31, 2021, 17:15 IST