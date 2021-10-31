Mumbai: 3-year-old Boy, Four Others Injured in Elevator Collapse in Byculla

Five people, including a 3-year-old boy, were injured in an elevator collapse in a building in Byculla in south Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday. The incident took place late Saturday night in a ground plus 18 storey Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building located on JJ Marg, he said.

“Residents immediately informed fire brigade and police. The injured persons, identified as Huma Khan, (24), Arsha Khan (7), Sohan Kadri, (3), Neelofer Rizwan Shaikh (36) and Shahin Khan (45), have been admitted in JJ Hospital and their condition is stable," he added.

