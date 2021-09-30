Mumbai: 30 Medical Students of BMC's KEM Hospital Test Covid Positive

A total of 30 medical students of BMC-run KEM Hospital in Mumbai have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a BMC official said on Thursday. One of the MBBS students, who has mild symptoms of the infection, has been admitted to Seven Hills Hospital for treatment, said the civic official.

The other students are asymptomatic and have been quarantined, he said. All the infected students were staying in a hostel inside the hospital complex located at Parel in central Mumbai, the official said.

