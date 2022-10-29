Mumbai: 4-year-old Killed, Two Injured As House Balcony Collapses in Trombay Area

A four-year-old boy was killed while two others got injured after the balcony of a house collapsed in Mumbai’s Trombay area on Saturday. The incident took place at Datta Nagar slum in Cheetah Camp at around 6.45 pm.

A part of the balcony of a ground-plus-two-storey structure suddenly gave way. Some of those injured were taken to the nearby Shatabdi hospital where doctors declared the child brought dead.

Those injured are – an eight-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man – undergoing treatment and their condition is said to be stable.

Read all the Latest India News here