Mumbai: 43-year-old Man Held for Mother's Murder, Disposing Body

A 43-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly killing his 74-year-old mother over property dispute in suburban Juhu and disposing of the body near the hill station of Matheran, city police said on Thursday.

Juhu Police on Wednesday recovered the body of the deceased, Beena Kapoor, from a gorge along the Neral-Matheran Road, an official said.

Sachin Kapoor, her son, allegedly killed her by hitting her with a baseball bat with the help of his domestic help on Tuesday morning, he said.

Police arrested both the accused.

Kapoor, an unemployed tutor, and his mother were fighting a case over property in a court, the police official said. Further probe is on.

