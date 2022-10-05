Five people were killed and nearly ten injured after a speeding car crashed into three other cars, and an ambulance on Mumbai’s Bandra Worli Sea Link.

The incident happened around 3 am on Wednesday. The injured, some of them in critical condition were admitted to the nearest hospital.

The CCTV footage of the accident shows, an ambulance and three cars standing on the bridge, when a high-speeding vehicle smashes into them. Several people were at the scene during the crash.

Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 5, 2022

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the bereaved families. “Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery,” the PMO tweeted.

