Mumbai: 59-year-old Man Dives Under Moving Bus in Andheri, Crushed to Death; Case Registered

A 59-year-old man was crushed to death after he allegedly dived under a moving bus in Andheri West. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media and the Mumbai Police have registered a case to probe the incident.

The incident reportedly took place on December 6.

As per the CCTV footage, the man, identified as Abdul Gaffar Ismail Sayyed, was seen walking on the busy road and soon jumped under the moving bus as soon as he saw the vehicle.

The rear wheels of the moving bus were seen moving over his waist.

The police said they have handed over the victim’s body to the family and are yet to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest India News here