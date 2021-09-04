Mumbai Aces Inoculation Drive, Becomes 1st District to Administer One Crore Doses

India is acing its nationwide Covid inoculation drive with a new record almost every day. Mumbai became the first district in the country to reach the milestone of the 1 crore Covid-19 vaccination mark.

As per the CoWin portal, Mumbai has administered vaccine doses to 1,00,63,497 people, of which 72,75,134 have received the first dose, while 27,88,363 have got both. The inoculation drive is being carried out at 507 sites in Mumbai district- 325 are government centres and 182 are being operated by private hospitals.

In the last 30 days, the highest number of Covid-19 vaccines were administered on August 27 when 1,77,017 people were jabbed, followed by 1,63,775 doses on August 21 and 1,53,881 doses on August 23, CoWIN portal showed.

On Friday, Mumbai clocked 422 fresh Covid-19 cases, the third straight day of more than 400 infections, and three fresh fatalities. City civic body claimed that with these additions, the overall tally rose to 7,45,434, while the death toll jumped to 15,987. Mumbai had reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths at 90 were recorded on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

With the Ganesh festival just a few days away, the Mumbai police have started taking action against those people who are found roaming on streets and other public places in the city without face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. The ten-day Ganesh festival, which is celebrated with fervour across Maharashtra, will begin on September 10.

