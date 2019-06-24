Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train to Affect 54,000 Mangroves on 13 Hectares of Land

Transport minister, however, said there will be no chopping of trees and there will no threat of flooding to some parts of Navi Mumbai. The pillars (of the project) will be high and hence will not damage the environment much.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 9:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train to Affect 54,000 Mangroves on 13 Hectares of Land
Image for representation only. (AFP)
Loading...

Mumbai: As many as 54,000 mangroves spread over 13.36 hectares will be affected because of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor, commonly called the bullet train project, state transport minister Diwakar Raote said Monday.

He was replying to a question raised by Shiv Sena legislator Maneesha Kayande in the state Legislative Council.

"There will be no chopping of trees and there will no threat of flooding to some parts of Navi Mumbai. The pillars (of the project) will be high and hence will not damage the environment much," he added.

Raote said the state government has proposed to plant five plants for each one that will be cut for the multi-billion dollar project.

"As per my information, farmers are keen on handing over their land for appropriate remuneration," Raote informed in his written reply.

The project, expected to cost over Rs 1 lakh crore, is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Replying to another question raised by Congress MLC Sharad Ranpise, Raote said, "The proposed land acquisition for the bullet train project is 1,379 hectares of which 724.13 hectares is private land in Gujarat while 270.65 hectares is in Maharashtra."

"As many as 188 hectares of private land in Palghar district is going to be acquired of which 2.95 hectares has been purchased as per the 'private negotiation' policy of the state government. As many as 3,498 people from Palghar will be affected due to the bullet train project," Raote added.

"In Thane district, 84.81 hectares belonging to 6,589 farmers has been acquired of which 2.95 hectares has been purchased as per the private negotiation policy," he said.

Private negotiation is a policy introduced by the state government some years back where it buys out land directly from the owner instead of following the land acquisition procedure which normally takes more time.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram