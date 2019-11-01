Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express May Provide Luggage Delivery System

With a service cost of Rs 100, passengers of the newly launched Tejas Express might get a chance of transporting their luggage without the need of carrying it along with them on the train.

According to a report in The Times on India, Indian Railway Catering and Transport Corporation is currently working with a start-up firm to chalk out an operational plan for the same.

Speaking about the system of luggage delivery, an IRCTC official said, "The luggage will reach the destination (hotel or residence) of the passenger well before they arrive by train."

"The main advantage of this is that passengers will have the option of travelling by a local train or public transport to catch Tejas Express at Borivli or Mumbai Central, instead of taking a taxi or car, since the luggage would have been already transported," the official added.

In case of baggage loss or damage, delay in delivery or pick up, the Indian Railway has prepared an action plan to take necessary measure. The train does not have the system of berth and has chair cars instead. This design makes it difficult for passengers to keep large size travel bags under their seat or on the carrier above their seat.

The train is expected to cover the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad within 30 minutes.

Tejas Express, running between Delhi and Lucknow, was the country's first "private" train run by its subsidiary Indian Railway Catering and Transport Corporation (IRCTC).

