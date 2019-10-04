Mumbai Airport Adds Three New Breath Analyser Test Facilities
The BA examination at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be conducted through the existing 24/7 medical centres available at the airport terminals in addition to the three newly added facilities at the airside
Representative image of Mumbai airport. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: The GVK-AAI joint venture Mumbai airport said on Friday it has expanded the breath analyser (BA) test facility, which will cover all personnel mandated under the recent directives of the aviation regulator DGCA.
While earlier only pilots and cabin crew were subject to breath analyser test, the Directorate General of Civil aviation (DGCA) made it mandatory for air traffic controllers, flight dispatchers, aircraft maintenance and aerodrome operation personnel as well.
The BA examination at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be conducted through the existing 24/7 medical centres available at the airport terminals in addition to the three newly added facilities at the airside, the private airport operator MIAL said in a statement.
The earlier requisite demanded detection of the consumption of alcohol only among the on-duty pilots and cabin crew through, the statement said adding the new facilities became functional from October 2. As per the civil aviation requirement (CAR) for mandatory BA test for these personnel issued mid last month, as much as 10 per cent of the staff should be tested on random basis.
On September 30, ahead of the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, the DGCA tweeted that many of the airports such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Vijaywada, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Calicut and Coimbatore, among others, were ready to put in place the BA test facility for these personnel as well.
Similarly, many airlines such as Air India, AirAsia, Vistara, SpiceJet and IndiGo will also be implemented the same from October 2, it had said, adding the roll-out is to be completed before October 30 as per the mandate.
