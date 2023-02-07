CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mumbai Airport Receives Threat Call From Person Claiming to be From Indian Mujahideen, Probe Underway

Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 12:50 IST

Mumbai, India

The Sahar police station has filed a complaint against the unknown person and is investigating the matter. (File pic: Reuters)

The caller said his name is Irfan Shaikh and the airport authorities alerted the police upon finding the conversation fishy

The Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai on Tuesday received a suspicious threat call from a person claiming to belong to the Indian Mujahideen terror outfit. He said his name is Irfan Shaikh and the airport authorities alerted the police upon finding the conversation fishy.

The Sahar police station has filed a complaint against the unknown person and is investigating the matter. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

(Further details awaited)

