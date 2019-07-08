Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Mumbai Airport Suspends Operations Due to Heavy Downpour, Traffic Snarls Bring City to a Halt: 10 Developments

All flight operations have been suspended at Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport on Monday due to poor visibility

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mumbai Airport Suspends Operations Due to Heavy Downpour, Traffic Snarls Bring City to a Halt: 10 Developments
Water-logging and heavy traffic jams also brought the city to a complete halt. (Image : ANI)
Loading...

Days after heavy rains in Mumbai and Pune left at least 40 people dead, the monsoon is rearing its head once again in the country's financial capital.

All flight operations have been suspended at Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport on Monday due to heavy downpour.

Here are the top ten developments:-

1. All flight operations came to a halt at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport following heavy rainfall in Mumbai. "Due to heavy rains, there are no movements at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport," ANI quoted a Mumbai Airport (MIAL) spokesperson as saying.

2. Several airlines including Spicejet has asked passengers to keep track of their respective flights. "Due to bad weather at Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. The passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," Spicejet tweeted.

3. Water-logging and heavy traffic jams also brought the city to a complete halt. Early morning traffic jams were witnessed at Bandra, Santacruz and Vile Parle with officegoers reporting a travel time of two hours between Borivali and Bandra.

4. Commuters in the western suburbs also faced jams after waterlogging on SV Road till Juhu SNDT College, Andheri to Goregaon SV Road, Behram Baug in Jogeshwari (West), Malad Crematorium and several other areas.

5. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy ainfall in Konkan, Goa and north Madhya Maharashtra regions, including Mumbai, this week. Skymet Weather reported that a heavy downpour is expected in Mumbai for the first half of Monday. High tides are also expected at 4.18 pm.

6. Meanwhile, a roof collapsed in Shivaji Nagar in Govandi leaving eight people injured.

7. Central Railways, however, tweeted saying that the train services will not face any disruptions. "Heavy rains at various locations on Mumbai suburban. Central Railway locals are running normal on mainline, harbour line, trans-harbor line and 4th corridor (Kharkopar-Nerul/Belapur). No disruption anywhere," the Central Railway tweeted.

8. To add to the troubles, Mumbai's autorickshaw drivers are likely to go on an indefinite strike demanding a hike in fares. In all, 20 lakh auto drivers are expected to participate in the strike.

9. The earlier spurt of rainfall in the city led to a wall collapse in Malad, killing 26 people and injuring at least 78 others. The incident happened around 2 am when the compound wall in Pimpripada of Malad East area collapsed. A Special Investigation Team has been constituted to probe the issue.

10. Along Maharashtra's coastal Konkan region, a dam breach due to incessant rains left to a flood-like situation in downstream villages killing six. According to the latest reports, 19 people are still missing.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram