Mumbai Airport to Go Plastic-Free from Tomorrow, 1st Time Offenders to be Fined Rs 5000
The GVK Lounge at the Mumbai airport will replace plastic straws with steel ones. Cutlery and other items made of corn starch will be put in use. Carry bags made out of cloth will be used instead of plastic bags.
File photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai. (Image: @mumbaiairlines Facebook)
Mumbai airport will be plastic-free from October 2 (Wednesday), announced the GVK-run airport on Monday. The Mumbai International Airport Limited released a notice which laid out the guidelines of plastic-ban in accordance with the Government of India.
"The airport has banned all single-use plastic items including disposable cutlery made up of thermocol (polystyrene or plastic), PET/PETE bottles (less than 200 ml), plastic bags (with/without handle), disposable dish/bowl for food packaging, straws, thermocol items and bubble wraps,'' a Mumbai International Airport Ltd spokesperson told TOI.
Besides, the GVK lounge will replace plastic straws with steel ones. Cutlery and other items made of corn starch will be put in use. Carry bags made out of cloth will be used instead of plastic bags.
Last week, the Maharashtra Government had issued a notification to ban categories of plastic and thermocol including less than 200 ml drinking water PET bottles, plastic bags for shopping, disposable thermocol cups, plates and straws. The notification was issued by the Environment Department of Maharashtra, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and Thane Municipal Corporation.
The banned items include less than 200 ml drinking water PET bottles having liquid holding capacity, plastic mineral water pouch. Bottles with a larger size than 200 ml with MRP printed have been allowed. Also banned are plastic shopping bags with or without handle. Single-use disposable items made of thermocol like cups, plates, saucers, spoons and straws have also been banned. Use of plastic and thermocol for decoration purpose has also been banned, reports IANS.
Under the notification, citizens will have to pay penalties for violating the regulation. For first time offenders, an amount of Rs 5,000 will be fined, the second time offenders will have to pay Rs 10,000. The third time offender will have to face 3 months imprisonment and Rs 25,000 fine.
