Mumbai Airport to Shut Operations for 6 Hours on 2 Days in April; Flights Affected
Jet Airways on Sunday announced a list of rescheduled and cancelled flights on its website.
Representative image of Mumbai airport. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: Flights to and from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai has been suspended for April 9 and 10, for six hours each day between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The routine exercise is being done to remove rubber deposits on the runway, a regular pre-monsoon maintenance practice.
Passengers travelling on these two dates will have to check with the airlines to know about the changed timings.
Earlier owned and managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), in 2006 the operations were transferred to Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between the GVK-led consortium and AAI under a PPP initiative.
Starting with a single-engine single-flight operation 75 years ago, today the airport sees an estimated 867 daily flights. This works to 45.2 million passengers annually.
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is the only airport in the world with a record of handling 935 flights on a single-day in a single-runway operation.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
