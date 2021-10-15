Mumbai: All Students Below 18 to be Allowed on Local Trains, Move to Hasten Reopening of Schools and Colleges

Schools and college students below the age of 18 years, are not eligible for vaccination, would now be allowed to board on local trains in Mumbai. The state government on Thursday had made a few more inclusion to the category eligible for services restricted to those who are fully vaccinated.

The move is likely to hasten the reopening of campuses in Mumbai, especially students in junior colleges who could attend classes in person. Apart from people vaccinated with both the doses, those who have medical condition that doesn’t allow them to take a shot and have a doctor’s certificate to confirm it and those under 18 will be allowed to access certain facilities, a report in Times of India said.

The report said that inclusion of the those unvaccinated in the category will also be allowed access to local train travel, entry into malls, temples (in certain districts), restaurants, auditoriums, wedding halls and multiplexes.

This comes as some colleges had started science practicals as a prelude to opening the campus.

Earlier the Western Railway had announced that candidates appearing for Common Entrance Test (CET) exam up to October 10 and candidates appearing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam scheduled on September 25 will be issued with suburban train tickets on production of valid hall ticket.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier announced that fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15. Another condition that the chief minister said is mandatory is a gap of 14 days from the second dose of Covid-19. However, those vaccinated were allowed only to travel using special railway passes.

