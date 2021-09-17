Mumbai: At least 14 Injured as Under-construction Flyover Collapses in Bandra Kurla Complex

At least 14 people were injured after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex early Friday. The injured have been shifted to a hospital and are being treated, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The incident occurred at 4:30 am when 24 labourers and two supervisors were working on the site. “A portion of under-construction flyover connecting BKC main road and Santa Cruz–Chembur Link Road collapsed around 4:30 am. There is no life loss and no person is missing," said Zone 8 DCP Manjunath Singe.

He further said that since it was in a secluded area, traffic will not be affected.

