Mumbai Attack Mastermind Hafiz Saeed Indicted on Terror Funding Charges by Pakistan Court

The Counter Terrorism Department on July 17 registered 23 FIRs against Saeed and his accomplices on the charges of 'terror financing' in different cities of Punjab province and arrested the JuD chief.

PTI

Updated:December 11, 2019, 1:29 PM IST
Islamabad: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Wednesday indicted Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed on terror financing charges.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police on July 17 registered 23 FIRs against Saeed and his accomplices on the charges of "terror financing" in different cities of Punjab province and arrested the Jammat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief. He is detained at the Kot Lakhpat jail.

The cases have been registered in Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan for collection of funds for terror financing through assets/properties made and held in the names of Trusts/Non Profit Organisations (NPO) including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust and Muaz Bin Jabal Trust.

Under pressure from the international community, the Pakistani authorities have launched investigations into matters of the LeT, JuD and its charity wing Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) for their holding and use of trusts to raise funds for terrorism financing.

Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people.

