English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai Attacks Mastermind Hafiz Saeed Mocks US Ban on His Political Outfit, Raises Kashmir Bogey Again
JuD chief Hafiz Saeed said the US move to designate Milli Muslim League as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation has proved the party's "credibility".
File photo of 26/11 attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (Reuters)
Lahore: Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed on Saturday mocked the US decision to designate JuD's political front Milli Muslim League (MML) as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation, saying the move has proved the party's "credibility".
In a setback to Saeed's political ambition, the United States had on Tuesday designated the MML as a terrorist organisation, making it difficult for it to get registered with Pakistan's election commission.
Pakistan is set to hold general elections this year.
“Well, a party's that is banned by the US is the one that actually holds some credibility,” Saeed, who is the chief of the JuD, said at a rally to reiterate his pledge to mobilise people from across Pakistan for “the cause of Kashmir”.
“The Americans,” he added, “understand that this is the political party they cannot be an ally with.”
Saeed also asked Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to dedicate the rest of his day in office for “the cause of Kashmir”. “The US will exclude your name from among its loyalists, but that will be a matter of honour,” he said.
He asked Abbasi to hold a sit-in outside the UN office along with his cabinet against the "Indian atrocities in Kashmir". Anti-India slogans were raised at the rally.
Rallies were also held in Islamabad, in the port city of Karachi and elsewhere in the country to mark “Kashmir solidarity day”.
Also Watch
In a setback to Saeed's political ambition, the United States had on Tuesday designated the MML as a terrorist organisation, making it difficult for it to get registered with Pakistan's election commission.
Pakistan is set to hold general elections this year.
“Well, a party's that is banned by the US is the one that actually holds some credibility,” Saeed, who is the chief of the JuD, said at a rally to reiterate his pledge to mobilise people from across Pakistan for “the cause of Kashmir”.
“The Americans,” he added, “understand that this is the political party they cannot be an ally with.”
Saeed also asked Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to dedicate the rest of his day in office for “the cause of Kashmir”. “The US will exclude your name from among its loyalists, but that will be a matter of honour,” he said.
He asked Abbasi to hold a sit-in outside the UN office along with his cabinet against the "Indian atrocities in Kashmir". Anti-India slogans were raised at the rally.
Rallies were also held in Islamabad, in the port city of Karachi and elsewhere in the country to mark “Kashmir solidarity day”.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|3
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Australia
|14
|11
|16
|41
|2
|England
|11
|7
|3
|21
|4
|Canada
|2
|4
|5
|11
|5
|Scotland
|2
|4
|4
|10
|6
|South Africa
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|New Zealand
|1
|3
|3
|7
|9
|Wales
|1
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Rohit Sharma: Hitman At Wankhede Against Chennai Super Kings
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 Launched in 2018
- Blackmail Movie Review: Only Irrfan Khan's Underplay Holds This Black Comedy Together
- Davis Cup: India Suffer 'Shocking' Defeat on First Day Against China
- Saif Spends Time With Kareena and Taimur Post His Acquittal In Blackbuck Poaching Case