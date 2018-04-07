GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mumbai Attacks Mastermind Hafiz Saeed Mocks US Ban on His Political Outfit, Raises Kashmir Bogey Again

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed said the US move to designate Milli Muslim League as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation has proved the party's "credibility".

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2018, 7:32 AM IST
Lahore: Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed on Saturday mocked the US decision to designate JuD's political front Milli Muslim League (MML) as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation, saying the move has proved the party's "credibility".

In a setback to Saeed's political ambition, the United States had on Tuesday designated the MML as a terrorist organisation, making it difficult for it to get registered with Pakistan's election commission.

Pakistan is set to hold general elections this year.

“Well, a party's that is banned by the US is the one that actually holds some credibility,” Saeed, who is the chief of the JuD, said at a rally to reiterate his pledge to mobilise people from across Pakistan for “the cause of Kashmir”.

“The Americans,” he added, “understand that this is the political party they cannot be an ally with.”

Saeed also asked Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to dedicate the rest of his day in office for “the cause of Kashmir”. “The US will exclude your name from among its loyalists, but that will be a matter of honour,” he said.

He asked Abbasi to hold a sit-in outside the UN office along with his cabinet against the "Indian atrocities in Kashmir". Anti-India slogans were raised at the rally.

Rallies were also held in Islamabad, in the port city of Karachi and elsewhere in the country to mark “Kashmir solidarity day”.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
