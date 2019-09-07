Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Mumbai Authority Misses Shiv Sena MP's Name from Metro Invitation List, Rushes to Reprint at 11th Hour

According to sources, the Mumbai South Central MP had complained to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and officials of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) about his name being missing from the list of invitees.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2019, 1:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mumbai Authority Misses Shiv Sena MP's Name from Metro Invitation List, Rushes to Reprint at 11th Hour
File photo of Mumbai Metro.
Loading...

Mumbai: In an apparent goof up by the MMRDA, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale's name was found excluded from the invitation card for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme in Mumbai on Saturday, before the mistake was rectified.

According to sources, the Mumbai South Central MP had complained to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and officials of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) about his name being missing from the list of invitees.

Sources said after the MMRDA apologised and reprinted the invitation card with a correction late on Friday night, Shewale on Saturday attended the PM's function to lay foundation stone for three metro lines.

Part of the network of Metro lines pass through Shewale's constituency. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Union minister Ramdas Athavale, an ally of the NDA, attended the event at Jio World Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Both of them were seated on the dais along with the PM, Fadnavis and ministers of the BJP. Modi's visit comes a few days ahead of the announcement of election dates for the state Assembly elections, slated to be held next month.

The BJP and the Sena have started closed-door parleys to finalise a seat-sharing deal. Modi began his one-day visit of Maharashtra this morning by taking darshan of Lord Ganesh in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai.

Later in the day, the prime minister is scheduled to address a state-level Mahila Saksham Melava or Empowered Women's Meet of Self Help Groups, being organised by Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission (UMED). He will also inaugurate AURIC Business and Administrative Building and Dedicate DMIC AURIC City to the Nation in Aurangabad.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram