English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai-based Italian Firm Loses Rs 130 Crore to Hackers in Con Job
The hackers sent emails to the head of the Indian subsidiary of the firm through an email account, which looked similar to that of the group CEO, a police official said.
(Representational Image)
Loading...
Mumbai: In perhaps the biggest such online heist, a Mumbai-based Italian firm lost Rs 130 crore to suspected hackers who allegedly convinced its local managers that the money was needed for an acquisition, police said Monday.
The hackers sent emails to the head of the Indian subsidiary of the firm through an email account, which looked similar to that of the group CEO, a police official said.
The hackers also arranged a series of conference calls to discuss about the acquisition, following which heads of the Indian subsidiary transferred the amount in given bank accounts time to time, he said.
Based on a complaint by the company officials, police registered a case against unidentified hackers at the cyber police station on January 12 and conducting further probe.
The hackers sent emails to the head of the Indian subsidiary of the firm through an email account, which looked similar to that of the group CEO, a police official said.
The hackers also arranged a series of conference calls to discuss about the acquisition, following which heads of the Indian subsidiary transferred the amount in given bank accounts time to time, he said.
Based on a complaint by the company officials, police registered a case against unidentified hackers at the cyber police station on January 12 and conducting further probe.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Mapping World's Biggest Confluence Of People, Faith, Politics
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
Monday 14 January , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Mapping World's Biggest Confluence Of People, Faith, Politics
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Someone Submitted A Stolen Photograph For The OnePlus World Photography Day Competition, And it Won
- Rajinikanth's Petta Beats Ajith's Viswasam at Box Office, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark
- S Shankar Unveils the First Look of Kamal Haasan from 'Indian 2', See Here
- Japan's Olympic Committee Head Denies Impropriety in 2020 Bid Procedures
- Is David Beckham Going to Turn Vegan After Eating Delicious Vegan Seoul Burger?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results