INDIA

1-MIN READ

Mumbai-based Lupin Gets USFDA Approval for Generic Product to Treat Osteoarthritis Pain

Image for representation

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for meloxicam capsules in strength of 5mg and 10mg, Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Meloxicam capsules, used to treat osteoarthritis pain, in the American market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for meloxicam capsules in strength of 5mg and 10mg, Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based company's product is the generic version of Zyla Life Sciences US, Inc's Vivlodex capsules, it added.

"The product would be manufactured at company's Aurangabad facility, and is expected to be launched shortly," the drug maker said.

Meloxicam capsules -- 5mg and 10mg -- are indicated for management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain.

According to IQVIA MAT March 2020 data, Meloxicam capsules had annual sales of around USD 14 million in the US.


