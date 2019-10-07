Take the pledge to vote

Mumbai Beggar Dies a Millionaire, Cops Take 8 Hours to Count Coins Worth Over Rs 1.5 Lakh

The beggar, who lived alone at a slum in southeast Mumbai’s Govandi, left behind a voter ID card, PAN card and Aadhaar card.

News18.com

October 7, 2019
Mumbai Beggar Dies a Millionaire, Cops Take 8 Hours to Count Coins Worth Over Rs 1.5 Lakh
New Delhi: Documents for fixed deposits worth Rs 8.77 lakh along with coins worth Rs 1.5 lakh were found by police on Monday from the house of a beggar who died in an accident in Mumbai.

The policemen who walked into the worn out one-room home of the beggar, Birju Chandra Azad, had to spend eight hours inside the house counting the bagful of coins, which were approximately worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

The beggar, who lived alone at a slum in southeast Mumbai’s Govandi, left behind a voter ID card, PAN card and Aadhaar card, the police said.

"Birju Chandra Azad died in an accident while trespassing on railway track between Govandi and Mankhurd station," a senior police officer said.

After Azad’s accident on October 4, police began looking for his relatives. Instead, they traced his house in Govandi, where they tumbled upon the wealth the beggar had probably saved over a long period of time.

The police will now contact the banks to keep the fixed deposits safe till they find his relatives who can stake claim to his wealth.

