Mumbai, Bengal Rains LIVE Updates: Andheri Subway Shut Due to Waterlogging; Mumbai Met Dept Says More Rainfall Likely in 48 Hrs

Mumbai, Bengal Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbaikars again woke up to heavy rainfall along with thundering and lightening as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Maharashtra for the next four days, with a high alert issued for Mumbai. The weather department has also issued a warning for Palghar, Thane and Raigad, saying that widespread rains with heavy to very heavy showers are likely to continue in coastal Maharashtra from June 10-15. It further stated that this is due to the strengthening of westerly winds along the west coast, in association with a low-pressure area (due to cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal). Senior meteorological scientist, KS Hosalikar, said that Mumbai and suburbs received light to moderate rains last night even as cloudy sky prevails and thunderstorm reported at several places.

Some part of West Bengal too is likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rains for next 2-3 hours. Kolkata, Howrah, East Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and Birbhum districts have been seeing downpour since Friday. A low-pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coasts.”Under the influence of the low pressure, most of East India and adjoining central India is likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy fall from Friday,” the weather department was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said that considering the density of population, heavy rainfall prediction and the number of people coming in Mumbai through local trains, there are likely to be difficulties in following Covid-19 protocols. Hence, the financial capital will continue to be at Level 3 and same restrictions will continue, it said. The decision comes even as many cities like Pune and Nagpur are set to open up further.