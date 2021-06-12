Mumbai, Bengal Rains LIVE Updates: Andheri Subway Shut Due to Waterlogging; Mumbai Met Dept Says More Rainfall Likely in 48 Hrs

IMD Kolkata said, “Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to continue over some parts of Kolkata, Howrah, East Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and Birbhum districts of West Bengal during next 2-3 hours of today.”
An ANI report further quoted the weather department as saying that rainfall is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours and move west-northeastwards across Odisha.
Meanwhile, conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts Chhattisgarh and Odisha, entire West Bengal and Jharkhand and parts of Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh and remaining parts of North Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here