Mumbai, Bengal Rains LIVE Updates: Andheri Subway Shut Due to Waterlogging; Mumbai Met Dept Says More Rainfall Likely in 48 Hrs
Mumbai, Bengal Rains LIVE Updates: Senior meteorological scientist, KS Hosalikar, said that Mumbai and suburbs received light to moderate rains last night even as cloudy sky prevails. Thunderstorm with lightening have been reported at several places.

News18.com | June 12, 2021, 07:51 IST
Mumbai, Bengal Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbaikars again woke up to heavy rainfall along with thundering and lightening as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Maharashtra for the next four days, with a high alert issued for Mumbai. The weather department has also issued a warning for Palghar, Thane and Raigad, saying that widespread rains with heavy to very heavy showers are likely to continue in coastal Maharashtra from June 10-15. It further stated that this is due to the strengthening of westerly winds along the west coast, in association with a low-pressure area (due to cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal). Senior meteorological scientist, KS Hosalikar, said that Mumbai and suburbs received light to moderate rains last night even as cloudy sky prevails and thunderstorm reported at several places.

Some part of West Bengal too is likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rains for next 2-3 hours. Kolkata, Howrah, East Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and Birbhum districts have been seeing downpour since Friday. A low-pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coasts.”Under the influence of the low pressure, most of East India and adjoining central India is likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy fall from Friday,” the weather department was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said that considering the density of population, heavy rainfall prediction and the number of people coming in Mumbai through local trains, there are likely to be difficulties in following Covid-19 protocols. Hence, the financial capital will continue to be at Level 3 and same restrictions will continue, it said. The decision comes even as many cities like Pune and Nagpur are set to open up further.

Jun 12, 2021 07:51 (IST)

Vaccination Drive Called off in Thane on Saturday and Sunday | All civic corporations in the Thane district late Friday evening said there would be no vaccination drive on Saturday and Sunday in view of heavy rains being forecast. During the day, the area saw some minor rain-related incidents, including a 12-year-old boy suffering an electric shock, after which he was hospitalised with injuries. 

Jun 12, 2021 07:27 (IST)

Bengal to Receive Heavy Rainfall from Today | The weather department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in Bengal from Friday onwards. Fishermen have been advised to to venture into the sea and a red alert issued. Officials said East Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas might see winds gusting up to 30-40 kmhr for the next three days, Indian Express reported.

Jun 12, 2021 07:15 (IST)

Mega Block on Central Railway in Mumbai on Sunday | The Central Railway on Friday said it will operate a mega block on its suburban sections in Mumbai division on June 13 to carry out various engineering and maintenance works to ensure safety of passengers. Down line fast/semi-fast services leaving Mulund from 10.43 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations, halting at Thane, Diva, Dombivali stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Jun 12, 2021 07:09 (IST)

KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology at the India Meteorological Department said that in the last 3 hours, Mumbai and neighbouring areas received light to moderate rains. Cloudy sky is currently prevailing over the city.

Jun 12, 2021 07:02 (IST)

Some Local Trains in Mumbai to Remain Cancelled | The Central Railway in a statement said that Up harbour line services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur from 10.49 am to 4.01 pm and Down harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.03 am to 3.16 pm and will remain cancelled.

Jun 12, 2021 06:56 (IST)

“Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts are very likely to receive extremely heavy rains at isolated places on Sunday. Raigad and Ratnagiri districts have similar alert for Saturday as well," said the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD here. Mumbai and Thane districts would “very likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places (on Saturday)," it added. 

Jun 12, 2021 06:52 (IST)

Rainfall Likely to Continue over Parts of Bengal | The Indian Meteorological Department said that thunderstorm with lightening and light to moderate rains are likely to continue over parts of West Bengal for 2-3 hours. Kolkata, Howrah, East Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and Birbhum districts have been witnessing rains since Friday.

Jun 12, 2021 06:44 (IST)

India Meteorological Department on Friday said that Mumbai and neighbouring areas are “very likely" to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Sunday. It also issued a similar ‘red alert’ for Ratnagiri and Raigad districts in coastal Maharashtra. A few places in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane may receive heavy rains on Saturday too, it said.

Jun 12, 2021 06:43 (IST)

WATCH | Andheri Subway waterlogged in Mumbai as rain continues to lash the city. 

Jun 12, 2021 06:42 (IST)

Very Heavy Rainfall Expected in Mumbai Today | The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued high alert for all authorities in Mumbai in view of expected very heavy rainfall in the city on Saturday and Sunday. As a precautionary measure, the Navy, Coast Guard and NDRF have been asked to remain on standby. The BMC has also asked all its staff members to report to duty and warned BEST and Adani electricity substations about the expected weather condition. The fire brigade has also been alerted.

People wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rain at Parel area in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)

IMD Kolkata said, “Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to continue over some parts of Kolkata, Howrah, East Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and Birbhum districts of West Bengal during next 2-3 hours of today.”

An ANI report further quoted the weather department as saying that rainfall is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours and move west-northeastwards across Odisha.

Meanwhile, conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts Chhattisgarh and Odisha, entire West Bengal and Jharkhand and parts of Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh and remaining parts of North Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

