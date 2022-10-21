CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mumbai: BEST Bus Mows Down 12-year-old Boy, Driver Arrested
1-MIN READ

Mumbai: BEST Bus Mows Down 12-year-old Boy, Driver Arrested

PTI

Last Updated: October 21, 2022, 23:02 IST

Mumbai, India

A case has been registered against the bus driver, who was later arrested, the official said. (Pciture for representation)

A bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) mowed down a 12-year-old boy in the eastern suburb of Govandi here, police said on Friday. The accident took place near Nurani Masjid in Shivajinagar area on Thursday evening, an official said.

The BEST hit Sameer Riyaz Idrisi, who was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, he said.

A case under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the bus driver, who was later arrested, the official said.

first published:October 21, 2022, 23:02 IST
last updated:October 21, 2022, 23:02 IST