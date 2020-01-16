Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

8 Coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express Derail in Odisha's Cuttack, 20 Injured

The mishap took place when the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express hit a goods train amid dense fog.

News18.com

Updated:January 16, 2020, 10:33 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
8 Coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express Derail in Odisha's Cuttack, 20 Injured
People moving near the accident-hot coaches of the train. (Credits: OTV)

New Delhi: Eight coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed near Cuttack in Odisha on Thursday morning after the train hit a goods train, leaving 25 passengers injured, Railway officials said.

The mishap took place around 7am after the 12879 LTT Superfast Express hit the guard van of the goods train at a place between Salagaon and Nergundi stations, causing derailment of eight coaches of the passenger train, East Coast Railway (ECoR) Spokesperson JP Mishra said.

"While five coaches derailed, three other partially displaced from the tracks," he said.

Around 25 passengers were injured and five of them suffered severe injuries in the accident, the Railway official said.

"The injured passengers were taken to a local hospital and five of them with serious injuries were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack," he said.

All necessary steps have been taken to provide proper assistance to the passengers, Mishra added.

Fire services personnel and ambulances immediately reached the spot to carry out rescue operation, which was initially affected due to foggy conditions, the ECoR spokesperson said, adding that all the coaches were thoroughly checked.

While there was "heavy fog" at the site, the exact cause of the accident would be ascertained only after a thorough inquiry, the Railway official said.

Necessary measures were taken for sending the passengers of the train to Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and other places, Mishra said.

According to him, the railway traffic on the route was affected due to the accident.

Over six trains including 12880 Bhubaneswar LTT Express, 18426 Durg-Puri Express and 12831 Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Rajyarani Express have been diverted via Naraj, he said.

Steps have been initiated to clear the tracks and restore normalcy in train services on the route at the earliest, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram