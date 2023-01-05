Mumbai Bizman Booked for Peeing on Woman in Air India Flight, Delhi Police Likely to Arrest Him

A Mumbai-based businessman who has been accused of urinating on a septuagenarian co-passenger on board an Air India flight has been booked by the Delhi police on Wednesday.

The suspect identified as Shekhar Mishra, a businessman from Mumbai, was booked by the police for exposing himself and urinating on his co-passenger on a flight from New York to Delhi on November 26.

The FIR has been filed basis the complaint of the woman which she earlier submitted to the airline. The police were however informed about the incident on December 28 by the airline after which they contacted the victim to garner further details into the case.

The cops have however claimed that the airline was not cooperative in giving them the details required for taking legal action. The details provided by the airline consisted of the names of both passengers only, a report by TOI stated.

Hence the case could only be registered on January 4 after Air India shared the detailed complaint of the woman which she had submitted to the airlines earlier on November 27.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections for outraging the modesty of a woman, misconduct by a drunken person, obscene act in a public place as well as Aircraft rules.

As per sources, the Delhi police are likely to go to Mumbai to make the arrest. The police will also be initiating action against the airline for not withholding information from the police and the security official after landing.

In addition, crew members of the onboard AI flight will also be questioned to ascertain the sequence of events, TOI noted.

The incident took place on November 26 of last year when AI flight 102 was on its way from JFK to Delhi. The female, a senior citizen in her 70s was seated in the business class aisle when the man walked up to her seat, unzipped his pants, and urinated on her. It was at a time when the lights inside the flight were dimmed post-meal service.

A probe into the matter was initiated by the airlines only after the woman sent a letter to N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Group which had acquired Air India in January of 2022.

In a letter to the chairman, the 70-year-old woman who is heavily traumatized voiced her concerns regarding the inactivity of the cabin crew in apprehending the accused. She wrote that the airline crew was not proactive in dealing with the traumatic situation and no relief was provided. She also mentioned that she has to advocate for herself as the airline made no attempt to ensure her safety or comfort during the incident.

Meanwhile, Air India has imposed a 30 ban on the accused contrary to putting him on no-fly list as communicated earlier.

