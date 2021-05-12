Mumbai: BMC Allows Walk-in Vaccination for 60+ Age Group Due for Second Covid Jab

Nearly a week after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) suspended walk-in vaccination for all, the Mumbai civic body relaxed its guidelines and have now allowed citizens above 60 years of age and specially-abled citizens who are yet to get their second dose can avail walk-in facilities between thrice in a week, between Monday and Wednesday.

“Mon, Tue, Wed - The following can walk in at centres near their residences- 1. Second dose Covishield, 60+ 2. Second dose of Covaxin 3. Specially abled citizens. Registrations compulsory on Thurs, Fri & Sat. Centres will be closed on Sundays," a tweet announcing the walk-ins said. The facility will be allowed only at the vaccination centres near their residences.

#VaccinationNearYou - A GuidelineMon, Tue, Wed - The following can walk in at centres near their residencies- 1. Second dose Covishield, 60+2. Second dose of Covaxin3. Specially abled citizens Registrations compulsory on Thurs, Fri & Sat. Centres will be closed on Sundays. — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 12, 2021

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal in a circular ordered vaccination centres to be set up in each corporator ward and fix timings based on available vaccines for the day. To ensure that the centre functions to its full capacity, 100 doses should be available at each booth. The vaccination centre’s booths should be based on the number of people being vaccinated in the region.

Authorities have lauded the decision to open the local walk-in facilities, “This system is also acceptable. It is unfair if the vaccination centre in south Mumbai has people coming from Versova and Goregaon while locals there are being deprived," Congress MLA from Mumbadevi, Amin Patel told TOI.

