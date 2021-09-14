CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mumbai: BMC Clean-up Marshal Beaten Up in Juhu For Penalising Mask-violator

The clean marshal was also clicking pictures of the violators. (PTI)

The incident took place on Monday afternoon near an eatery in Juhu in the western part of the metropolis.

A case of assault has been registered against an unidentified person after a video of a clean-up marshal of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation being beaten up went viral on social media, a police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday afternoon near an eatery in Juhu in the western part of the metropolis, the official said.

“The clean-up marshal was clicking photographs of people violating the mask norm in place for the Covid-19 pandemic. When he went to one of the violators to collect a fine, he was assaulted. CCTV footage etc is being checked to arrest the offender," the Juhu police station official said.

first published:September 14, 2021, 23:34 IST