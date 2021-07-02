Mumbai: BMC Releases List of Vaccination Centres Administering Covishield on Sat, Check Here

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday released lists of centres that will be administering Covishield Covid-19 vaccine for healthcare workers, frontline workers and those in the 18 and above age group in Mumbai.

The update comes a day after the civic body received flak for suspending vaccination drive at civic and government-run centres on Thursday due to shortage doses. BMC in a statement had said the vaccination drive will resume once it receives the fresh stock of vaccines.

It said citizens of Mumbai are continuously informed about the vaccination, depending upon the stock of vaccines received, and an appropriate decision is taken.

According to the BMC, 54,67,805 citizens have been inoculated in the metropolis so far, and of these, 10,83,266 beneficiaries have received the second dose as well. Presently, there are 399 active COVID-19 vaccination centres in the city, of which 281 were operated by the BMC, 20 were government-run and 98 are private centres.

(With inputs from PTI)

