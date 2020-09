Mumbai: Body Of Missing 21-year-old Woman Found In Nullah

Mumbai: The body of a 21-year-old woman who was missing from Friday morning was recovered from a nullah in Ghatkopar in the metropolis, a police official said on Tuesday. Deepali Bukane, a resident of Ramabai Nagar, had left home in the morning that day but did not return after which her kin filed a missing person case with Pant Nagar police station, he said.

“We found her body in a nullah on Monday afternoon.There are no injury marks on the body and it seems it is a case of drowning. Probe continues,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor