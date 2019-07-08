Mumbai Braces for 'Very Heavy' Rain in Next Two Hours, Flight Operations Hit: 10 Developments

Days after heavy rains in Mumbai and Pune left at least 40 people dead, the monsoon is rearing its head once again in the country's financial capital.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and said that the next two hours are very crucial.

Here are the top ten developments:-

1. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for the next 24 hours. According to the IMD warning, 200 mm of rainfall is expected in the city in the next two hours. Heavy to very Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in the districts of Raigad, Thane and Palghar.

2. All flight operations were briefly halted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport following heavy rainfall in Mumbai. "Due to heavy rains, there are no movements at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport," ANI quoted a Mumbai Airport (MIAL) spokesperson as saying. They were resumed at 9.30 am despite the airport's public relations office confirming "a delay due to weather".

3. Several airlines including Spicejet has asked passengers to keep track of their respective flights. "Due to bad weather at Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. The passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," Spicejet tweeted.

#WeatherUpdate Due to bad weather at Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. The passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/DaY8nCBre4 — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 8, 2019

3. Water-logging and heavy traffic jams also brought the city to a complete halt. Early morning traffic jams were witnessed at Bandra, Santacruz and Vile Parle with officegoers reporting a travel time of two hours between Borivali and Bandra. 4. Commuters in the western suburbs also faced jams after waterlogging on SV Road till Juhu SNDT College, Andheri to Goregaon SV Road, Behram Baug in Jogeshwari (West), Malad Crematorium and several other areas. 5. Meanwhile, a roof collapsed in Shivaji Nagar in Govandi leaving eight people injured. 6. Central Railways, however, tweeted saying that the train services will not face any disruptions. "Heavy rains at various locations on Mumbai suburban. Central Railway locals are running normal on mainline, harbour line, trans-harbor line and 4th corridor (Kharkopar-Nerul/Belapur). No disruption anywhere," the Central Railway tweeted.

Heavy rains at various locations on Mumbai suburban. Central Railway locals are running normal on main line, harbour line, transharbour line and 4th corridor (Kharkopar-Nerul/Belapur). No disruption anywhere. Update at 1000 hrs @drmmumbaicr — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 8, 2019

7. The BEST now diverts 37 bus routes at eight locations, which are waterlogged, as rains continue at many places. To add to the resident's woes, Mumbai's autorickshaw drivers are likely to go on an indefinite strike demanding a hike in fares. In all, 20 lakh auto drivers are expected to participate in the strike.

8. A portion of a boundary wall collapsed in Andheri East due to the heavy rains. There were, however, no reports of injuries. Earlier today, a roof collapsed in Shivaji Nagar in Govandi leaving eight injured.

9. The earlier spurt of rainfall in the city led to a wall collapse in Malad, killing 26 people and injuring at least 78 others. The incident happened around 2 am when the compound wall in Pimpripada of Malad East area collapsed. A Special Investigation Team has been constituted to probe the issue.

10. Along Maharashtra's coastal Konkan region, a dam breach due to incessant rains left to a flood-like situation in downstream villages killing 19, while several others went missing. The Tiware dam in Chiplun taluka of Ratnagiri district developed a breach due to overnight rains, wreaking havoc in the region.