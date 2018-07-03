Mumbai Bridge Collapse: Latest Traffic Advisory and Helpline Numbers

Advisory



Commuters might face traffic congestion on roads leading to the Airport. Plan your journey accordingly so that you are in time to catch your flight #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 3, 2018

A portion of a foot overbridge crashed on the Western Railway tracks, hitting the suburban train services here during on Tuesday morning peak hours. Heavy overnight rains and waterlogging in many areas is suspected to be the cause of the crash of the structure, known as the Gokhale Bridge, on SV Road.There were no immediate reports of any casualties as search operations were launched by the fire brigade and other rescue agencies. Work was on to remove the debris from the Western Railway tracks which blocked services in both directions, hitting hard the Mumbai commuters bound for their offices.Mumbai's Dabbawalas have suspended all their tiffin box deliveries on Tuesday on the WR routes, but would continue on other routes.Here’s a look at the latest traffic advisory from the Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai:Traffic of Western Railway is held up on all lines between Goregaon and Bandra stations, while local trains are running beyond Goregaon, and between Bandra and Churchgate.Commuters travelling from Andheri East to West are advised to follow Bisleri junction, Teli Galli, Surve Chowk, Andheri subway and SV road.Commuters travelling from West to East may follow JVPD-Sujay Hospital Junction-Mithibai College-SV Road-Capt Gore Flyover-Parla-Parla East-Adhar Junction-Parla Junction-Western Express HighwayThey can also follow JVPD-Sujay Hospital Junction-BMW Junction-Slip Road of Rajiv Gandhi Flyover-SV Road-Capt Gore Flyover-Adhar junction-Parla Junction-Western Express highwayCommuters travelling from SV Road to Western Express Highway or Western Express Highway to SV Road may follow Mrunal Tai Gore flyover/Khiranager Junction-Milan flyover/Khar subway to reach their destination.Authorities have issued the following helpline numbers:Andheri022-676 30054Churchgate022-67622540Borivali022-67634053Mumbai Central022-67644257