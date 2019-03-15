Mumbai Bridge Collapse LIVE: Audit Certified Bridge in 'Good Condition', Needed 'Minor Repairs'

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray are expected to begin their joint state-wide tour today, from Vidarbha. Both the leaders are scheduled to address elected representatives and party workers at Amravati on Friday morning at around 11 am and at Nagpur around 2 pm. However, due to the bridge collapse incident, the rallies could be affected.
Event Highlights
- Fadnavis, Thackeray Rallies Today
- Fix Responsibility by Evening: CM
- Bridge in Good Condition: Audit Report
- Shivaji Bridge This Morning
- RaGa, Shiv Sena's Reaction
- PM Modi, Maha CM Express Condolences
- Details of Rescue Op
- Name of the Victims
- 3rd Bridge Collapse in 18 Months
- Witnesses Account
- Casualities Likely to Rise
Ranjana Tambe (40) and Apoorva Prabhu (35) were nurses at GT hospital and had been working since 2005, their colleagues said. Incidentally, several of the injured in the collapse were taken to GT hospital. Both the nurses, who were on their way for night shift, were from Dombivili. While Tambe was a nurse in ward 6, Prabhu was a nurse in the operation theatre and is survived by her husband and two children.
The foot overbridge is located near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, one of India’s busiest railway stations. Fadnavis said he was told by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner that the bridge was constructed in 1980. “Structural audit of overbridges was ordered last year. The (BMC) commissioner told me that it was found to be fit during the audit. If the bridge collapses despite clearance, it raises questions on the audit,” Devendra Fadnavis said ordering a probe into the incident.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that he has asked for "primary responsibility to be fixed by evening". CM Fadnavis had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured. "The collapsed portion did connect the station but it was in the BMC area and constructed and maintained by the civic authorities," a central railway spokesperson had said on Thursday.
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has blamed PM Modi and Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Govt for "inaction leading to repeat tragedies".
Deeply saddened to learn about the #MumbaiBridgCollapse where several people are still reportedly trapped.— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 14, 2019
My deepest condolences to the families of innocent victims of this terrible tragedy. Hope administration takes swift action & provides urgent medical help to injured. 1/2
Modi Govt & Mah. Govt are criminally culpable for inaction leading to repeat tragedies-:— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 14, 2019
29/9/2017-Elphistone Stampede.
3/7/2018-Andheri Bridge Collapse.
Rly Min’s tall claims of Audit have failed time and again.
Rly Min, Piyush Goyal must resign or be sacked.
2/2
Morning visuals from the spot where part of a foot over bridge near CSMT railway station collapsed in Mumbai yesterday.
Maharashtra: Morning visuals from the spot where part of a foot over bridge near CSMT railway station collapsed in Mumbai yesterday. 6 people had died in the incident. pic.twitter.com/4qQ909Zznc— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Vinod Tawde said that the bridge only had “minor defects” and it was not considered “risky”. He said it will be probed why the bridge was not closed despite repairs being undertaken. Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered condolences to the families of those killed in the incident and prayed for speedy recovery to the injured, even as his party demanded the ouster of Railway minister Piyush Goyal, saying he was criminally culpable. Party leader Murli Milind Deora also held the BJP and Shiv Sena responsible for the collapse, and demanded that the auditors who cleared the bridge be booked for murder.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the accident. “My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” he tweeted. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, announced a probe and said the guilty will be punished. He said that the bridge was audited last year and was found to be structurally sound. He has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
Rescue Op After Shivaji Bridge Collapse | Senior police officials, the fire brigade and a team of the National Disaster Response Force were rushed to the site of the accident. The pedestrian bridge, which was demolished after the collapse, connected the railway station to the Azad Maidan police station, the Times of India building and a school. Apart from public and private ambulances, people at the spot also helped in rescue operations and were seen carrying the injured to the hospitals. A 45-member team from the National Disaster Response Force and the Mumbai Fire Brigade were also sent. Rescue operations went on for over an hour as many were trapped under the debris, officials said.
Mumbai Bridge Collapse Victims | Thursday's collapse happened around 7.30 pm when a major portion of the bridge caved in, officials said. Some motorists who were passing beneath the bridge when it came down, were among those injured. The six who died include two female nurses from Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital, both of who were heading to work for the night shift. They were identified as Apoorva Prabhu (35) and Ranjana Tambe (40). The others were identified as Zahid Shiraj Khan (32), Bhakti Shinde (40), Tapendra Singh (35) and Mohan Kaygunde (55).
Third Bridge Collapse in 18 Months | The bridge collapse, on the busy Dadabhai Naoroji Road, was the third in less than 18 months in the maximum city. On July 3, 2018, a pedestrian pathway of Gokhale Bridge over Andheri railway station in suburban Mumbai had collapsed, killing two and injuring five others. Nine months before that, in 2017, 23 people were killed in a stampede when the Elphinstone Bridge had collapsed.
Mumbai, the financial capital of India, witnessed another deadly incident when the nodal foot over-bridge at the northern end of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) came crashing down on Thursday evening. Six commuters were killed and at least 34 injured. The number of casualties is expected to rise.
Rescue workers clear away debris of the collapsed foot overbridge in Mumbai. (PTI)
The bridge collapse, on the busy Dadabhai Naoroji Road, was the third in less than 18 months in the maximum city. On July 3, 2018, a pedestrian pathway of Gokhale Bridge over Andheri railway station in suburban Mumbai had collapsed, killing two and injuring five others. Nine months before that, in 2017, 23 people were killed in a stampede when the Elphinstone Bridge had collapsed.
Thursday's collapse happened around 7.30 pm when a major portion of the bridge caved in, officials said. Some motorists who were passing beneath the bridge when it came down, were among those injured.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the accident. “My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” he tweeted.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, announced a probe and said the guilty will be punished. He said that the bridge was audited last year and was found to be structurally sound. He has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
-
13 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SL vs SA 189/1039.2 overs 190/432.5 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
-
13 Mar, 2019 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 272/950.0 overs 237/1050.0 oversAustralia beat India by 35 runs
-
11 Mar, 2019 | England in West Indies WI vs ENG 71/1013.0 overs 72/210.3 oversEngland beat West Indies by 8 wickets
-
10 Mar, 2019 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 358/950.0 overs 359/647.5 oversAustralia beat India by 4 wickets
-
10 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SA vs SL 331/550.0 overs 121/524.0 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 71 runs (D/L method)