LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Mumbai Bridge Collapse LIVE: CST Foot Overbridge to be Dismantled Shortly

News18.com | March 15, 2019, 2:47 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Mumbai Bridge Collapse LIVE: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has ordered an inquiry into Thursday's foot overbridge collapse after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he had asked BMC chief Ajoy Mehta to fix "primary responsibility". "It is shocking that such an accident can take place even after a structural audit. Primary responsibility will be fixed by this evening. I have asked civic chief to find out names of those responsible," Fadnavis said while speaking to reporters after meeting the injured in St George's Hospital nearby.

Meanwhile, the audit report of the Mumbai bridge collapse, accessed by CNN-News18, has revealed that the bridge was certified to be in a "good condition" and only needed minor repairs. Two nurses on their way to work were among the six people killed and 32 injured as a major portion of a foot overbridge near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai collapsed on Thursday evening.
Read More
Mar 15, 2019 2:46 pm (IST)

CSMT Bridge to be Demolished Shortly | A day after a foot overbridge connected to CSMT railway station collapsed, killing six persons and injuring 31, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to dismantle the structure. The demolition will begin shortly. In a meeting chaired by BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta today, it was also decided that the civic body's Chief Engineer (Vigilance) would conduct an inquiry into the causes that led to the deck of the FOB collapsing on Thursday evening. Ward Officer Kiran Dighawkar said work on dismantling the FOB had begun and cranes and gas-cutters had been assembled for the work.

Mar 15, 2019 1:59 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, CM Devendra Fadnavis has arrived in Amravati for a rally. Fadnavis and Thackeray will address elected representatives and party workers in the town shortly and will then head to Nagpur around 2pm.

Mar 15, 2019 1:57 pm (IST)

"Shamelessly BJP has blamed Mumbaikars for yesterday's incident. How insensitive they have become. If BJP has any apathy left for citizens, they must sack this spokesperson immediately," said Congress's Sanjay Nirupam after a saffron party spokeswoman apparently called Mumbai bridge collapse a 'natural calamity'.

Mar 15, 2019 12:46 pm (IST)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has ordered an inquiry into Thursday's foot overbridge collapse after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he had asked BMC chief Ajoy Mehta to fix "primary responsibility". The deck of a foot overbridge on DN Road connected to CSMT station collapsed Thursday evening, killing six persons and injuring 34.

Mar 15, 2019 12:19 pm (IST)

Mumbai Congress Chief Sanjay Nirupam visited St George Hospital where the injured have been admitted.

Mar 15, 2019 11:55 am (IST)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he had asked BMC chief Ajoy Mehta to fix "primary responsibility" for Thursday's foot overbridge collapse by Friday evening. The deck of a foot overbridge on DN Road connected to CSMT station collapsed Thursday evening, killing six persons and injuring 31. Fadnavis was speaking to reporters after meeting the injured in St George's Hospital nearby.

Mar 15, 2019 11:53 am (IST)

Congress MP from Mumbai North Central constituency Priya Dutt said, "Shocking that the CST footover bridge, which was supposedly audited six months back has collapsed. It’s sad that we still cannot provide safe infrastructure for our hardworking people of Mumbai. In grief, I pray for the victims and their families."

Mar 15, 2019 10:40 am (IST)

Mumbai Congress quoted a news reports and said that BJP spokeswoman's comment, calling bridge collapse a 'natural calamity', was extremely insensitive.

Mar 15, 2019 10:34 am (IST)

WATCH | Footover Bridge Collapses Outside CST Railway Station, Mumbai

At least four people, including two women, have been killed and over 30 are injured as a footover bridge outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai collapsed on Thursday evening.

Mar 15, 2019 10:34 am (IST)

AIMIM MLA, Waris Pathan, Byculla, said that there are many bridges in Mumbai that need repair but the BJP-Shiv Sena government has not been able to undertake any work.

Mar 15, 2019 10:32 am (IST)

Mumbai Municipal Corporation has come under attack after the bridge collapse incident at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) area. Congress MLA Nitesh Rane has slammed Sena-led BMC for the incident has has said that people in the lower ranks are always sacked for such incidents. However, it's time to sack the BMC chief and other officers.

Mar 15, 2019 10:22 am (IST)

"There are around 10 injured admitted in the ward, one in ICU; all out of danger now. High-level inquiry will be done to probe into the matter. FIR has been lodged," said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after meeting those injured in footover bridge collapse in Mumbai.

Mar 15, 2019 10:18 am (IST)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visits the spot where part of a foot over bridge near CSMT railway station collapsed yesterday. Six people had died in the incident.

Mar 15, 2019 10:08 am (IST)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray are expected to begin their joint state-wide tour today, from Vidarbha. Both the leaders are scheduled to address elected representatives and party workers at Amravati on Friday morning at around 11 am and at Nagpur around 2 pm. However, due to the bridge collapse incident, the rallies could be affected.

Mar 15, 2019 10:01 am (IST)

The foot overbridge is located near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, one of India’s busiest railway stations. Fadnavis said he was told by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner that the bridge was constructed in 1980. “Structural audit of overbridges was ordered last year. The (BMC) commissioner told me that it was found to be fit during the audit. If the bridge collapses despite clearance, it raises questions on the audit,” Devendra Fadnavis said ordering a probe into the incident.

Mar 15, 2019 10:00 am (IST)

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that he has asked for "primary responsibility to be fixed by evening". CM Fadnavis had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured. "The collapsed portion did connect the station but it was in the BMC area and constructed and maintained by the civic authorities," a central railway spokesperson had said on Thursday. 

Mar 15, 2019 9:57 am (IST)

The audit report on Shivaji bridge, exclusively accessed by CNN-News18, shows that it was in "good condition" but required "minor repairs".

Mar 15, 2019 7:34 am (IST)

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has blamed PM Modi and Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Govt for "inaction leading to repeat tragedies".

Mar 15, 2019 7:31 am (IST)

Morning visuals from the spot where part of a foot over bridge near CSMT railway station collapsed in Mumbai yesterday.

Mar 15, 2019 7:30 am (IST)

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Vinod Tawde said that the bridge only had “minor defects” and it was not considered “risky”. He said it will be probed why the bridge was not closed despite repairs being undertaken. Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered condolences to the families of those killed in the incident and prayed for speedy recovery to the injured, even as his party demanded the ouster of Railway minister Piyush Goyal, saying he was criminally culpable. Party leader Murli Milind Deora also held the BJP and Shiv Sena responsible for the collapse, and demanded that the auditors who cleared the bridge be booked for murder.

Mar 15, 2019 7:29 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the accident. “My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” he tweeted. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, announced a probe and said the guilty will be punished. He said that the bridge was audited last year and was found to be structurally sound. He has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured. 

Mar 15, 2019 7:28 am (IST)

Rescue Op After Shivaji Bridge Collapse | Senior police officials, the fire brigade and a team of the National Disaster Response Force were rushed to the site of the accident. The pedestrian bridge, which was demolished after the collapse, connected the railway station to the Azad Maidan police station, the Times of India building and a school. Apart from public and private ambulances, people at the spot also helped in rescue operations and were seen carrying the injured to the hospitals. A 45-member team from the National Disaster Response Force and the Mumbai Fire Brigade were also sent. Rescue operations went on for over an hour as many were trapped under the debris, officials said.

Mar 15, 2019 7:27 am (IST)

Mumbai Bridge Collapse Victims | Thursday's collapse happened around 7.30 pm when a major portion of the bridge caved in, officials said. Some motorists who were passing beneath the bridge when it came down, were among those injured. The six who died include two female nurses from Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital, both of who were heading to work for the night shift. They were identified as Apoorva Prabhu (35) and Ranjana Tambe (40). The others were identified as Zahid Shiraj Khan (32), Bhakti Shinde (40), Tapendra Singh (35) and Mohan Kaygunde (55).

Mar 15, 2019 7:26 am (IST)

Third Bridge Collapse in 18 Months | The bridge collapse, on the busy Dadabhai Naoroji Road, was the third in less than 18 months in the maximum city. On July 3, 2018, a pedestrian pathway of Gokhale Bridge over Andheri railway station in suburban Mumbai had collapsed, killing two and injuring five others. Nine months before that, in 2017, 23 people were killed in a stampede when the Elphinstone Bridge had collapsed.

Mar 15, 2019 7:25 am (IST)

Witnesses Account | An eyewitness said when the bridge collapsed, there was a red light at the nearby signal, and that is why the death toll was not more. Another eyewitness said the overbridge was being used despite repairs being carried out this morning.

Mar 15, 2019 7:24 am (IST)

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, witnessed another deadly incident when the nodal foot over-bridge at the northern end of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) came crashing down on Thursday evening. Six commuters were killed and at least 34 injured. The number of casualties is expected to rise.

Mumbai Bridge Collapse LIVE: CST Foot Overbridge to be Dismantled Shortly

Ranjana Tambe (40) and Apoorva Prabhu (35) were nurses at GT hospital and had been working since 2005, their colleagues said. Incidentally, several of the injured in the collapse were taken to GT hospital. Both the nurses, who were on their way for night shift, were from Dombivili. While Tambe was a nurse in ward 6, Prabhu was a nurse in the operation theatre and is survived by her husband and two children.

The bridge collapse, on the busy Dadabhai Naoroji Road, was the third in less than 18 months in the maximum city. On July 3, 2018, a pedestrian pathway of Gokhale Bridge over Andheri railway station in suburban Mumbai had collapsed, killing two and injuring five others. Nine months before that, in 2017, 23 people were killed in a stampede when the Elphinstone Bridge had collapsed.

Thursday's collapse happened around 7.30 pm when a major portion of the bridge caved in, officials said. Some motorists who were passing beneath the bridge when it came down, were among those injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the accident. “My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” he tweeted.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, announced a probe and said the guilty will be punished. He said that the bridge was audited last year and was found to be structurally sound. He has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
  • 13 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa
    SL vs SA
    189/10
    39.2 overs
    		 190/4
    32.5 overs
    South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 13 Mar, 2019 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    272/9
    50.0 overs
    		 237/10
    50.0 overs
    Australia beat India by 35 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 Mar, 2019 | England in West Indies
    WI vs ENG
    71/10
    13.0 overs
    		 72/2
    10.3 overs
    England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 10 Mar, 2019 | Australia in India
    IND vs AUS
    358/9
    50.0 overs
    		 359/6
    47.5 overs
    Australia beat India by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 10 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa
    SA vs SL
    331/5
    50.0 overs
    		 121/5
    24.0 overs
    South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 71 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram