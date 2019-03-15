Mumbai Bridge Collapse LIVE: BMC Orders Inquiry After Fadnavis Fixes Evening Deadline

Read More

Mumbai Bridge Collapse LIVE: The audit report of the Mumbai bridge collapse, accessed by CNN-News18, has revealed that the bridge was certified to be in a "good condition" and only needed minor repairs. Two nurses on their way to work were among the six people killed and 32 injured as a major portion of a foot overbridge near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai collapsed on Thursday evening.Ranjana Tambe (40) and Apoorva Prabhu (35) were nurses at GT hospital and had been working since 2005, their colleagues said. Incidentally, several of the injured in the collapse were taken to GT hospital. Both the nurses, who were on their way for night shift, were from Dombivili. While Tambe was a nurse in ward 6, Prabhu was a nurse in the operation theatre and is survived by her husband and two children.