Mumbai: A five-storeyed building collapsed in Dongri in Mumbai on Tuesday, prompting fire tenders and a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rush to the spot.

About 40 to 50 people are feared to be trapped under the debris. The floor building collapsed at 11.40am at Tandel street, Abdul Hamid Durga, in Dongri, as reported by locals. The MFB police, ambulance and ward staff have also reached the site.