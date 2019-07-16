English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Around 50 Feared Trapped After 4-storey Building Collapses in Mumbai's Dongri, NDRF Begins Rescue Ops
Fire tenders and a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have rushed to the spot to help with rescue operations.
TV grab showing the building that has collapsed.
Mumbai: A five-storeyed building collapsed in Dongri in Mumbai on Tuesday, prompting fire tenders and a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rush to the spot.
About 40 to 50 people are feared to be trapped under the debris. The floor building collapsed at 11.40am at Tandel street, Abdul Hamid Durga, in Dongri, as reported by locals. The MFB police, ambulance and ward staff have also reached the site.
