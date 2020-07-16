INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Building Collapse: CM Uddhav Thackeray Visits Site, Search Ops Underway

Mumbai Building Collapse: CM Uddhav Thackeray Visits Site, Search Ops Underway

A portion of the Bhanushali building in the Fort area of Mumbai collapsed on July 16, 2020. Four fire tenders have reached the spot and the search operation is underway. Two persons were killed and 15 others rescued from the debris of two buildings that crashed in the city.

Share this:

[caption id="attachment_2719429" align="alignnone" width="875"]

A portion of the Bhanushali building in the Fort area of Mumbai collapsed on July 16,2020. Four fire tenders have reached the spot and the search operation is underway. (Image: Vijay Saple/News18)
A portion of the Bhanushali building in the Fort area of Mumbai collapsed on July 16, 2020. Four fire tenders have reached the spot and the search operation is underway. (Image: Vijay Saple/News18)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2719427" align="alignnone" width="875"]

Two persons were killed and 15 others rescued from debris of two buildings that crashed in the city. (Image: Vijay Saple/News18)
Two persons were killed and 15 others rescued from the debris of two buildings that crashed in the city. (Image: Vijay Saple/News18)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2719451" align="alignnone" width="875"]

Chief Minister uddhav Thackeray visits building collapse site in Mumbai's Fort area. He was seen with Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh and Mumbai Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal. (Image: Maharashtra CMO)
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visits building collapse site in Mumbai's Fort area. He was seen with Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and Mumbai Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal. (Image: Maharashtra CMO)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2719433" align="alignnone" width="875"]

A portion of the Bhanushali building in the Fort area of Mumbai collapsed on July 16,2020. (Image: Vijay Saple/News18)
A portion of the Bhanushali building in the Fort area of Mumbai collapsed on July 16, 2020. (Image: Vijay Saple/News18)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2719453" align="alignnone" width="875"]

Chief Minister uddhav Thackeray visits building collapse site in Mumbai's Fort area. (Image: Maharashtra CMO)
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visits building collapse site in Mumbai's Fort area. (Image: Maharashtra CMO)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2719435" align="alignnone" width="875"]

Search operation is underway the Bhanushali building in the Fort area of Mumbai collapsed on July 16,2020. (Image: Vijay Saple/News18)
A search operation is underway the Bhanushali building in the Fort area of Mumbai collapsed on July 16, 2020. (Image: Vijay Saple/News18)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2719449" align="alignnone" width="875"]

Chief Minister uddhav Thackeray visits building collapse site in Mumbai's Fort area. (Image: Maharashtra CMO)
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visits building collapse site in Mumbai's Fort area. (Image: Maharashtra CMO)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2719445" align="alignnone" width="875"]

Search operation is underway the Bhanushali building in the Fort area of Mumbai collapsed on July 16,2020. (Image: Vijay Saple/News18)
A search operation is underway the Bhanushali building in the Fort area of Mumbai collapsed on July 16, 2020. (Image: Vijay Saple/News18)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2719455" align="alignnone" width="875"]

Chief Minister uddhav Thackeray visits building collapse site in Mumbai's Fort area. (Image: Maharashtra CMO)
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visits building collapse site in Mumbai's Fort area. (Image: Maharashtra CMO)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2719439" align="alignnone" width="875"]

Search operation is underway the Bhanushali building in the Fort area of Mumbai collapsed on July 16,2020. (Image: Vijay Saple/News18)
A search operation is underway the Bhanushali building in the Fort area of Mumbai collapsed on July 16, 2020. (Image: Vijay Saple/News18)[/caption]

  • Tags:
  • First Published: July 16, 2020, 7:17 PM IST
Next Story
Loading