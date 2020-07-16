Mumbai Building Collapse: CM Uddhav Thackeray Visits Site, Search Ops Underway
A portion of the Bhanushali building in the Fort area of Mumbai collapsed on July 16, 2020. Four fire tenders have reached the spot and the search operation is underway. Two persons were killed and 15 others rescued from the debris of two buildings that crashed in the city.
A portion of the Bhanushali building in the Fort area of Mumbai collapsed on July 16, 2020. Four fire tenders have reached the spot and the search operation is underway. (Image: Vijay Saple/News18)[/caption]
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visits building collapse site in Mumbai's Fort area. He was seen with Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and Mumbai Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal. (Image: Maharashtra CMO)[/caption]