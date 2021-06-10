Mumbai Building Collapse Kills 11, Including 8 Children: All You Need to Know

At least eight children and three adults were killed and seven others were injured after a single-storey house collapsed on another structure in the Malwani area of Mumbai on Wednesday night.

The incident took place at around 11.15 pm at the New Collector Compound on Abdul Hamid Road in the Malwani area. The fire brigade and other agencies immediately rushed to the spot and started a search and rescue operation, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Here’s are all the developments:

1: “It’s an unfortunate incident. It was a G+2 building that fell on another building, so far, 18 people have been rescued, of whom 11 died. Police will carry out a proper investigation and take further action,” said Dilip Sawant, Additional CP, on the building collapse incident in Malad West, Mumbai.

2. Mumbai Police will register a case u/s 304 (2) of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the owner of the structure that collapsed and the contractor. ANI reported, they had recently made some structural changes after cyclone Tauktae, said Vishwas Nangre Patil, Jt CP (Law & Order).

3. Mumbai mayor, Kishori Pednekar said, “culprits behind what happened in Malad (building collapse incident) should take responsibility for it. More than looking into whose administration was there, it should be seen who was responsible for it. This was declared as a C category building. In such cases, the people living in such buildings should have been removed. I pray for the families who lost their loved ones.”

4. Three of the deceased, aged 8, 9, and 13, were identified so far, while the eight other victims were yet to be identified. Seven others were injured and the condition of one of them was critical.

5. Aditya Thackeray and Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Sheikh to visit the site of collapse today at 12:15 pm.

