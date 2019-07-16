Mumbai Building Collapse LIVE Updates: 2 Dead, Nearly 40 Trapped After 4-storey Structure Collapses in Dongri

'Building Should Have Been Demolished' Says MHADA Chairman | The building was in the care of private developer BSD since 2012. They should have demolished it a long time ago says Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority Chairman Uday Samant. He adds,"Strict action will be taken and no one will be spared. The developer and our officials should have seen the work."
Event Highlights
- 'Building Should Have Been Demolished' Says MHADA Chairman
- Mumbai Police Asks Public to Stay Away from Site
- 2 Dead, 5 Rescued
- BJP Calls for Inquiry
- Building 80 Years Old
- NDRF Sends Another Team
- Reason of Collapse Not Specified
- Crowd Aids Rescue Operations
- Infant Rescued
- Neighboring Buildings Evacuated
- Bengaluru Under-Construction Building Collapse
- Visuals From the Rescue
- Other Collapses
- Rescue Operations Underway
- 4-Storeyed Building Collpases in Mumbai
Fire brigade, Mumbai Police and civic officials rushed to the site but the constricted lanes made it difficult to access the area, reduced to a mass of rubble, twisted concrete and broken wires. Scores of locals joined in the effort, forming a human chain to help in removing the debris brick by brick and picking up slabs of concrete to locate those buried. Television visuals showed a young child being rescued and handed over to workers.
Video shows rescue operations being conducted at the site of the building collapse in Mumbai:
#NewsAlert -- Tragedy in Mumbai’s Dongri area. A portion of building collapses in Dongri. 40-50 people feared trapped under debris. Incident took place at 11 am. NDRF teams rushed to the spot in Mumbai. #MumbaiCrumbling pic.twitter.com/daKTGSXZUp— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 16, 2019
NDRF Sends Another Team | NDRF tweeted that they have decided to send another team to the site to speed up rescue operations. A team of doctors is also on its way to the site.
To speed up the rescue operation one more #NDRF team mobolised.— NDRF (@NDRFHQ) July 16, 2019
Total 3 teams deployed. https://t.co/KzVFkmMsXd
Infant Rescued | An infant was rescued from the debris after a four-storeyed building collapsed in Mumbai today.
#NewsAlert – Infant rescued by local police at the site of the collapsed building in Mumbai’s Dongri area. | #MumbaiCrumbling pic.twitter.com/qWAAoaoTkl— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 16, 2019
The NDRF deployed 2 teams for rescue operations to the site of the building collpase.
#BuildingCollapsed at Abdul Hamid Dargah Dongari, Mumbai.— NDRF (@NDRFHQ) July 16, 2019
Two teams of #NDRF deployed for #Rescue operation.@satyaprad1
Visuals From the Rescue | Rescue teams can be seen wading through the rubble to rescue those trapped after the 4-storeyed building collapsed.
#Mumbai: Search and rescue operation underway at Dongri building collapse site. pic.twitter.com/KkKOyC4p3N— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019
In March this year, a foot overbridge in Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station collapsed.
Rescue Operations Underway | About 40 to 50 people are feared trapped in the debris after the Kesarbai building collapsed in Dongri.
Mumbai: Four-storey Kesarbai building has collapsed in Dongri. More than 40 people are feared trapped. pic.twitter.com/dZNdF2xQg0— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019
Ambulances could not reach the site and had to be parked around 50 metres away. An eyewitness said the building collapse felt like a quake. The building was owned by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and its officials reached the site to assess the situation.
-
14 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland IRE vs ZIM 171/920.0 overs 172/216.4 oversZimbabwe beat Ireland by 8 wickets
-
14 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup NZ vs ENG 241/850.0 overs 241/1050.0 oversNew Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by boundaries)
-
12 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland ZIM vs IRE 132/813.0 overs 134/110.5 oversIreland beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets (D/L method)
-
11 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup AUS vs ENG 223/1049.0 overs 226/232.1 oversEngland beat Australia by 8 wickets
-
09 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup NZ vs IND 239/850.0 overs 221/1049.3 oversNew Zealand beat India by 18 runs