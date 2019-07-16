Mumbai Building Collapse LIVE Updates: 2 Dead, Nearly 40 Trapped After 4-storey Structure Collapses in Dongri

Read More

Mumbai Building Collapse LIVE: At least two people have died and around 40 people have been trapped under debris after a four-storey residential building collapsed in south Mumbai's congested Dongri area on Tuesday. The ground-plus-four-storey 'Kesarbai' building, located in a densely populated narrow lane in Dongri's Tandel Street, crashed around 11.40 am, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster management cell said. Some part of the building was left standing after the collapse.Fire brigade, Mumbai Police and civic officials rushed to the site but the constricted lanes made it difficult to access the area, reduced to a mass of rubble, twisted concrete and broken wires. Scores of locals joined in the effort, forming a human chain to help in removing the debris brick by brick and picking up slabs of concrete to locate those buried. Television visuals showed a young child being rescued and handed over to workers.