Mumbai Building Collapse LIVE Updates: 2 Dead, Nearly 40 Trapped After 4-storey Structure Collapses in Dongri

News18.com | July 16, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
Mumbai Building Collapse LIVE: At least two people have died and around 40 people have been trapped under debris after a four-storey residential building collapsed in south Mumbai's congested Dongri area on Tuesday. The ground-plus-four-storey 'Kesarbai' building, located in a densely populated narrow lane in Dongri's Tandel Street, crashed around 11.40 am, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster management cell said. Some part of the building was left standing after the collapse.

Fire brigade, Mumbai Police and civic officials rushed to the site but the constricted lanes made it difficult to access the area, reduced to a mass of rubble, twisted concrete and broken wires. Scores of locals joined in the effort, forming a human chain to help in removing the debris brick by brick and picking up slabs of concrete to locate those buried. Television visuals showed a young child being rescued and handed over to workers.
Jul 16, 2019 1:42 pm (IST)

'Building Should Have Been Demolished' Says MHADA Chairman | The building was in the care of private developer BSD since 2012. They should have demolished it a long time ago says Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority Chairman Uday Samant. He adds,"Strict action will be taken and no one will be spared. The developer and our officials should have seen the work."

Jul 16, 2019 1:38 pm (IST)

Mumbai Police Asks Public to Stay Away from Site | Mumbai police requested the general public to keep a distance from the site of the incident to facilitate rescue operations by authorities.

Jul 16, 2019 1:35 pm (IST)

Difficult for Emergency Vehicles to Reach the Spot | Large-sized emergency vehicles have not been able to find their way to the site because of the narrow lanes. 

Jul 16, 2019 1:25 pm (IST)

2 Dead, 5 Rescued | The BMC reported that 2 people have been confirmed dead and 5 have been rescued so far after a building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri.

Jul 16, 2019 1:23 pm (IST)

BJP Calls for Inquiry | A BJP spokesperson calls for an inquiry to reveal the reasons for the collapse, adding, "the main challenge for the government is to conduct the rescue operations successfully."

Jul 16, 2019 1:18 pm (IST)

Video shows rescue operations being conducted at the site of the building collapse in Mumbai:

Jul 16, 2019 1:16 pm (IST)

Building 80 Years Old | According to an eyewitness, the building was about 80 years old. The area in which the building collapsed was reportedly being redeveloped.

Jul 16, 2019 1:09 pm (IST)

NDRF Sends Another Team | NDRF tweeted that they have decided to send another team to the site to speed up rescue operations. A team of doctors is also on its way to the site.

Jul 16, 2019 1:07 pm (IST)

Reason of Collapse Not Specified | A BMC official was quoted by ANI as saying that the reason for the collapse of Kesarbai Building on Tandel Street in Dongri was not specified. Fire tenders have also been sent to the site.

Jul 16, 2019 1:05 pm (IST)

Crowd Aids Rescue Operations | A crowd was seen on the narrow street passing down small debris by hand towards the outer area of the neighbourhood to aid officials in the rescue operation as it is extremely difficult for heavy machines to reach the building.

Jul 16, 2019 1:03 pm (IST)

Infant Rescued | An infant was rescued from the debris after a four-storeyed building collapsed in Mumbai today.

Jul 16, 2019 1:00 pm (IST)

Neighboring Buildings Evacuated | The building adjoining the one that collapsed, and others in the vicinity are being evacuated as well. Redevelopment work was being carried out in the area.

Jul 16, 2019 12:58 pm (IST)

The NDRF deployed 2 teams for rescue operations to the site of the building collpase.

Jul 16, 2019 12:56 pm (IST)

Bengaluru Under-Construction Building Collapse | Last week, four people were killed and seven injured after a building which was under construction collapsed in Bengaluru's Pulikeshi Nagar on Wednesday morning.

Jul 16, 2019 12:55 pm (IST)

Visuals From the Rescue | Rescue teams can be seen wading through the rubble to rescue those trapped after the 4-storeyed building collapsed.

Jul 16, 2019 12:53 pm (IST)

Other Collapses | In other parts of the country several incidents of buildings collapsing were also reported. In Himachal Pradesh's Solan, as many as 14 people, including 13 army personnel and a woman, were killed after a four-storey building caved in on Nahan-Kumarhatti road on Sunday. 

Jul 16, 2019 12:50 pm (IST)

During the monsoon rains in Mumbai this year, a number of walls had also collapsed, raising questions about the state of infrastructure in the city.

Jul 16, 2019 12:48 pm (IST)

In March this year, a foot overbridge in Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station collapsed.

Jul 16, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)

Rescue Operations Underway | About 40 to 50 people are feared trapped in the debris after the Kesarbai building collapsed in Dongri.

Jul 16, 2019 12:43 pm (IST)

Here is a visual of the building that collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri today:

Jul 16, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)

NDRF personnel rushed to the spot along with fire tenders and MFB police.

Jul 16, 2019 12:40 pm (IST)

4-Storeyed Building Collpases in Mumbai | A four-storeyed building in Mumbai's Dongri collapsed at 11:40 am today.

Mumbai Building Collapse LIVE Updates: 2 Dead, Nearly 40 Trapped After 4-storey Structure Collapses in Dongri

Ambulances could not reach the site and had to be parked around 50 metres away. An eyewitness said the building collapse felt like a quake. The building was owned by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and its officials reached the site to assess the situation.
