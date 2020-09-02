Mumbai Building Collapse: Woman Feared Trapped as Part of 8-storey Structure Collapses, Rescue Ops Underway

The rear section of an eight-storey residential building collapsed in Dongri area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning and a woman was feared trapped under a staircase, according to civic officials. Fire brigade, police and ambulances rushed to the spot and search and rescue operations were underway, the official told news agency PTI.

The incident took place on Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelRoad in Dongri area around 7.30 am when the entire back segment between the third and seventh floors of the old building caved in, the official said. A woman was feared trapped under a staircase of the building and efforts are underway to save her.

Meanwhile, a four-storey building collapsed in Palghar's Achole area on late Tuesday night. The building was vacant when it collapsed and no casualties were reported, news agency ANI reported.

In a similar incident on August 27, a septuagenarian woman and a 12-year-old girl were killed after a portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Nagpada area of south Mumbai.