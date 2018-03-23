Mumbai Businessman Booked for 'Raping' Veteran Bollywood Actress

A veteran Bollywood actress has filed a rape case against a Mumbai-based businessman after he allegedly broke into the actress’s house and harassed her. The popular model of the 70s had earlier accused him of stalking and molesting her.Acting on the 68-year-old actress’s complaint, the Mumbai crime branch arrested accused Aman Khanna.The yesteryear’s actress had approached Juhu police station on Thursday night, following which Khanna was booked under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and other relevant sections. The case was then transferred to Mumbai crime branch, which arrested the accused within a few hours.“We arrested Khanna a few hours after the case was lodged. The actress had approached us in January also, accusing the same man of molestation,” a senior police officer said.In January, a case was registered by Juhu police station against the businessman under sections 304 D (stalking) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the IPC.According to the police, the actress had known Khanna for a while. However, their relationship turned sour recently, following which the veteran actress maintained a distance from the man. But, according to her complaint, the businessman kept stalking her and misbehaved with her on many occasions.He allegedly broke into her house and harassed her after which she decided to approach the police.