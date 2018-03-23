GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo

Rajya Sabha Elections 2018

Full Results [+]
BJP INC AITC BJD TRS RJD TDP YSRCP JD(U) OTH
Seats (2018) 33/59 seats
16 5 0 3 0 2 2 1 2 2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
0000002100
Bihar6/6 seats
1100020020
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
0000000000
Gujarat4/4 seats
2200000000
Haryana1/1 seats
1000000000
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
1000000000
Jharkhand0/2 seats
0000000000
Karnataka0/4 seats
0000000000
Kerala0/1 seats
0000000000
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
4100000000
Maharashtra6/6 seats
3100000002
Odisha3/3 seats
0003000000
Rajasthan3/3 seats
3000000000
Telangana0/3 seats
0000000000
Uttar Pradesh0/10 seats
0000000000
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
1000000000
West Bengal0/5 seats
0000000000

Total Strength: 245

NDA 75
UPA 52
OTH 91
26
»
1-min read

Mumbai Businessman Booked for 'Raping' Veteran Bollywood Actress

After 68-year-old female actor's complaint, the Mumbai crime branch arrested accused Aman Khanna.

Radhika Ramaswamy | CNN-News18

Updated:March 23, 2018, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mumbai Businessman Booked for 'Raping' Veteran Bollywood Actress
Representative image. (News18 Creatives)
New Delhi: A veteran Bollywood actress has filed a rape case against a Mumbai-based businessman after he allegedly broke into the actress’s house and harassed her. The popular model of the 70s had earlier accused him of stalking and molesting her.

Acting on the 68-year-old actress’s complaint, the Mumbai crime branch arrested accused Aman Khanna.

The yesteryear’s actress had approached Juhu police station on Thursday night, following which Khanna was booked under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and other relevant sections. The case was then transferred to Mumbai crime branch, which arrested the accused within a few hours.

“We arrested Khanna a few hours after the case was lodged. The actress had approached us in January also, accusing the same man of molestation,” a senior police officer said.

In January, a case was registered by Juhu police station against the businessman under sections 304 D (stalking) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

According to the police, the actress had known Khanna for a while. However, their relationship turned sour recently, following which the veteran actress maintained a distance from the man. But, according to her complaint, the businessman kept stalking her and misbehaved with her on many occasions.

He allegedly broke into her house and harassed her after which she decided to approach the police.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Recommended For You