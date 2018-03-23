English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
|BJP
|INC
|AITC
|BJD
|TRS
|RJD
|TDP
|YSRCP
|JD(U)
|OTH
|
Seats (2018) 33/59 seats
|16
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
Bihar6/6 seats
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gujarat4/4 seats
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Haryana1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jharkhand0/2 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Karnataka0/4 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerala0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Maharashtra6/6 seats
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Odisha3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rajasthan3/3 seats
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Telangana0/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttar Pradesh0/10 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West Bengal0/5 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Total Strength: 245
NDA 75
UPA 52
OTH 91
26
Mumbai Businessman Booked for 'Raping' Veteran Bollywood Actress
After 68-year-old female actor's complaint, the Mumbai crime branch arrested accused Aman Khanna.
Representative image. (News18 Creatives)
New Delhi: A veteran Bollywood actress has filed a rape case against a Mumbai-based businessman after he allegedly broke into the actress’s house and harassed her. The popular model of the 70s had earlier accused him of stalking and molesting her.
Acting on the 68-year-old actress’s complaint, the Mumbai crime branch arrested accused Aman Khanna.
The yesteryear’s actress had approached Juhu police station on Thursday night, following which Khanna was booked under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and other relevant sections. The case was then transferred to Mumbai crime branch, which arrested the accused within a few hours.
“We arrested Khanna a few hours after the case was lodged. The actress had approached us in January also, accusing the same man of molestation,” a senior police officer said.
In January, a case was registered by Juhu police station against the businessman under sections 304 D (stalking) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the IPC.
According to the police, the actress had known Khanna for a while. However, their relationship turned sour recently, following which the veteran actress maintained a distance from the man. But, according to her complaint, the businessman kept stalking her and misbehaved with her on many occasions.
He allegedly broke into her house and harassed her after which she decided to approach the police.
Also Watch
Acting on the 68-year-old actress’s complaint, the Mumbai crime branch arrested accused Aman Khanna.
The yesteryear’s actress had approached Juhu police station on Thursday night, following which Khanna was booked under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and other relevant sections. The case was then transferred to Mumbai crime branch, which arrested the accused within a few hours.
“We arrested Khanna a few hours after the case was lodged. The actress had approached us in January also, accusing the same man of molestation,” a senior police officer said.
In January, a case was registered by Juhu police station against the businessman under sections 304 D (stalking) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the IPC.
According to the police, the actress had known Khanna for a while. However, their relationship turned sour recently, following which the veteran actress maintained a distance from the man. But, according to her complaint, the businessman kept stalking her and misbehaved with her on many occasions.
He allegedly broke into her house and harassed her after which she decided to approach the police.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shahid Thinks Mira Would Date This Bollywood Star If They Were Not Married
- Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England, 1st Test Day 2 in Auckland
- Yuki Bhambri Through to Second Round in Miami, Faces Jack Sock
- Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston to Rekindle Relationship?
- Top 5 Motorcycles to Buy in a Budget of Rs 3 Lakh to Rs 7.5 Lakh