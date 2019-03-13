LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mumbai Businessman Dies 50 Hours After Getting 12-hour-long Hair Transplant

In his statement, the dermatologist, at whose clinic Choudhary underwent the procedure, said the businessman wanted to graft 9000 hairs in one go, which was against medical advise.

PTI

Updated:March 13, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mumbai Businessman Dies 50 Hours After Getting 12-hour-long Hair Transplant
Image for representation.
Loading...
Mumbai: A 43-year-old businessman died in hospital in Powai here last week, more than 50 hours after he underwent a 12-hour-long hair transplantation procedure at a clinic, police said on Wednesday.

The businessman, identified as Shrawan Kumar Choudhary, had attended a hair transplant session at a private clinic at Chinchpokli in central Mumbai on March 8, a police official said.

Choudhary, a resident of Sakinaka, suffered complications soon after the hair transplant, he said. Choudhary was taken to a hospital in suburban Powai, after he developed breathlessness and swelling in his throat and on face, the official said.

He died on Saturday (March 9) due to allergic reaction in the hospital, he said.

According to police, the businessman showed symptoms of anaphylaxis, a serious life threatening allergic reaction.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway.

In his statement, the dermatologist, at whose clinic Choudhary underwent the procedure, said the businessman wanted to graft 9000 hairs in one go, which was against medical advise, the official said.

Getting more than 3000 hair in a single sitting was also not advisable, but, in this case the transplantation went on for more than 12 hours, he said.

Police are awaiting the final postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death, the official added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram