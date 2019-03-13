English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai Businessman Dies 50 Hours After Getting 12-hour-long Hair Transplant
In his statement, the dermatologist, at whose clinic Choudhary underwent the procedure, said the businessman wanted to graft 9000 hairs in one go, which was against medical advise.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Mumbai: A 43-year-old businessman died in hospital in Powai here last week, more than 50 hours after he underwent a 12-hour-long hair transplantation procedure at a clinic, police said on Wednesday.
The businessman, identified as Shrawan Kumar Choudhary, had attended a hair transplant session at a private clinic at Chinchpokli in central Mumbai on March 8, a police official said.
Choudhary, a resident of Sakinaka, suffered complications soon after the hair transplant, he said. Choudhary was taken to a hospital in suburban Powai, after he developed breathlessness and swelling in his throat and on face, the official said.
He died on Saturday (March 9) due to allergic reaction in the hospital, he said.
According to police, the businessman showed symptoms of anaphylaxis, a serious life threatening allergic reaction.
Police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway.
In his statement, the dermatologist, at whose clinic Choudhary underwent the procedure, said the businessman wanted to graft 9000 hairs in one go, which was against medical advise, the official said.
Getting more than 3000 hair in a single sitting was also not advisable, but, in this case the transplantation went on for more than 12 hours, he said.
Police are awaiting the final postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death, the official added.
The businessman, identified as Shrawan Kumar Choudhary, had attended a hair transplant session at a private clinic at Chinchpokli in central Mumbai on March 8, a police official said.
Choudhary, a resident of Sakinaka, suffered complications soon after the hair transplant, he said. Choudhary was taken to a hospital in suburban Powai, after he developed breathlessness and swelling in his throat and on face, the official said.
He died on Saturday (March 9) due to allergic reaction in the hospital, he said.
According to police, the businessman showed symptoms of anaphylaxis, a serious life threatening allergic reaction.
Police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway.
In his statement, the dermatologist, at whose clinic Choudhary underwent the procedure, said the businessman wanted to graft 9000 hairs in one go, which was against medical advise, the official said.
Getting more than 3000 hair in a single sitting was also not advisable, but, in this case the transplantation went on for more than 12 hours, he said.
Police are awaiting the final postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death, the official added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Triple Frontier Review: Ben Affleck's Netflix Thriller is All About Good Cinematography
- 'Ronaldo Always Pays His Debts': Twitter Celebrates Juventus Star's Spectacular Hat-Trick
- Jio Effect: Airtel Introduces New Rs 398 Prepaid Plan With More Data And Free Calls
- They May Get Married in Future: Jackie Shroff Addresses Tiger-Disha's Romance Rumours
- Woman Saws Off Her Own Hand to Collect Rs 3 Cr from Insurance Company
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results