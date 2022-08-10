Mumbai Businessman Duped of Rs 22 Lakh in SIM Card Swap Scam, Case Registered

A 57-year-old businessman in Mumbai’s Andheri in Maharashtra has lost Rs 22 lakh from his bank account in a SIM card swap cyber fraud. According to Cyber Police at the Bandra Kurla Complex, fraudsters got a new SIM card issued against AA Shah’s registered number through a mobile service provider, and with the help of it they carried out six fraudulent financial transactions.

After getting a new SIM, fraudsters got access to One Time Password (OTP) and other notifications needed to do transactions through a bank account.

Upon noticing no signal in his SIM, Shah contacted his wife from the office and asked her to report the matter to customer care to check why he is unable to receive phone signals.

The cyber police said the accused deactivated Shah’s SIM and made six transfers to six bank accounts in four different banks. “We have sought details from the banks as to which accounts the money was credited. Meanwhile, the team has sought details from the mobile service provider of the person who got the new SIM card registered under Shah’s name after deactivating the one which was in service,” said the cyber police officer was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Shah has registered a complaint with the cyber police in which he was quoted as saying, “I learned from my wife that the customer care informed her that they received an application saying that I have lost my SIM and applied for a new one which was issued. A complaint was raised after my wife shared a mobile IMEI number and a four-digit PIN.”

He learned about the fraudulent transactions when the SIM got activated later in the day.

Time and again, the Maharashtra cyber department asks people to remain alert against online fraud and not to respond to video calls, friend requests from unknown persons and threatening calls from people posing as police officers. The state cyber department has received several such complaints and also of people being duped under the pretext of electricity bills, through loan apps and online marketplaces, an official from the department said recently. People need to be aware before applying for anything online or while clicking any link.

People should not accept video calls from unknown numbers. If they receive the call again, they should block that number or contact local police and inform them about it, the official said. Also, people should not accept friend requests from unknown persons.

